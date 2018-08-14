Youngstown City Schools plan back-to-school events

YOUNGSTOWN

Most Youngstown City School District students return to class Aug. 22, but school principals have a slew of activities planned before then to get ready for the new school year.

“All of the back-to-school activities allow students and their families to meet school staff and familiarize themselves with the schools,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “But these activities are also going to be fun.”

Both Paul C. Bunn Elementary, 1825 Sequoya Drive, and Rayen Early College Middle School, inside Chaney at 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., are gearing up for events from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

At REC, all parents and students are asked to attend an orientation in the Chaney Auditorium where they will learn about the expectations and rewards of attending REC. Schedules will be distributed, teachers will be introduced and upcoming events will be discussed.



Bunn's event is a meet and greet where students and their parents can meet the teachers who will be in their classrooms and tour the building.

Representatives from the United Way and The Red Zone will be at the event to begin enrolling students in their programs. Office staff will also be available to enroll new students.

Chaney High School plans a New to Chaney Orientation Program at 5 p.m. Thursday. The back-to-school celebration is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Students, parents and community members are invited to the event which will feature music and a cookout.

At East High School, 474 Bennington Ave., food, music, games and athletic team introductions are on the agenda for the Tuesday event which runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Spirit wear also will be available.

The administration at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., plans an Aug. 24, ice cream social to welcome new juniors to the school family.

Harding’s back to school event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Harding is at 1903 Cordova Ave.

Kirkmere Elementary’s event is also from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. That school is at 2851 Kirk Road. The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will attend and provide information about its Success After Six program while The Red Zone also will have an informational table at the event.

Families also will be able to sign up for the Kirkmere Parent-Teacher Organization. Information about busing and registration also will be available.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Martin Luther King Elementary School, 2725 Mariner Ave., administration plans its school celebration.

The event for William Holmes McGuffey Elementary was earlier this week.

An orientation is set for Taft, 730 E. Avondale Ave, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

At Volney, 2400 S. Schenley Ave., students will be able to meet their teachers, parents will have the opportunity to provide feedback and refreshments will be available. Representatives from The Red Zone and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will be available to distribute information about those programs’ services. The Volney event is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Williamson’s event is from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The school is at 58 Williamson Ave. Students will have an opportunity to meet their teachers and visit their classrooms.

At Wilson, 2725 Gibson St., the school’s administration plans the back to school festivities Monday.

An event will be scheduled to show off the new Youngstown Rayen Early College in its new location at 20 W. Wood St. It formerly was housed in Fedor Hall on the Youngstown State University campus.

All of the activities align to Goal III of CEO Mohip’s strategic plan. That goal focuses on improving parent, family and community engagement with the schools and school district.

More events aimed at bolstering family engagement are slated at each school throughout the year.

The back-to-school activities are in addition to each school’s open house, which are scheduled for later.