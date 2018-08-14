Water line coming to a section of Lake Milton

LAKE MILTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced a $2,179,000 loan and $1,874,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve water infrastructure in a section of Lake Milton.

The money will be used for the phased extension of water lines to the Canyon Park, Scott Cliff and Ellsworth Road areas. The 150 homes in the project area receive water from private individual water systems that do not provide an adequate source of quality water. In addition to a new water source for the area, these lines will improve water delivery to 1,400 households connected to the water system. Once completed, the 3,759 residents will have an adequate and safe source of drinking water. The project also will accommodate future economic growth for the Lake Milton area.

“Clean drinking water is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “We must remain committed to investing and improving our water infrastructures. We are the richest country in the world, every family in the United States deserves access to clean water.”