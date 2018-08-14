Struthers AMVETS 44 commander named to national post

BOARDMAN

Air Force Veteran Jan Brown, commander of AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, was elected 2018-2019 national American Veterans 2nd Vice Commander of membership at the veterans organization’s recent 74th annual convention in Orlando, Fla. The AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, has more than 250,000 members nationwide.

Other elected officers for 2018-2019 are: Commander, Rege Riley of Pittsburgh; 2nd national vice commander of programs, Greg Heun of Louisville, Ky.; Don McLean of Massachusetts, 3rd vice commander of legislative activities; Cliff Fitzsimmons of Tennessee, judge advocate; Ron Dillion of Georgia, finance officer; Art Major of Mansfield, provost marshal; and Gary Sallade of Chillocothe, chaplain. Terms of the officers begin on Sept. 1, 2018.

AMVETS membership is open to anyone who honorably served or is serving in United States armed forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.