Residents asked to report flood damage

BOARDMAN

As part of an effort to secure aid for residents whose homes flooded during Friday’s storm, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency, township officials and Mahoning County commissioners are asking residents to report damage.

Reports can be made to the Help Network of Northeast Ohio by calling 211 or 330-747-2696 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., through Thursday. The requested information – name, phone number address, type of structure, if you own or rent, estimated water depth and whether you have insurance – can also be sent to the township at ReportFlooding@boardmantwp.com.

The information will help the Mahoning EMA in its damage assessment. Links to resources that may be helpful to flood victims are available at boardmantwp.com.

Township trustees also were in touch with state legislators Tuesday about ways to secure help for residents and solutions to flooding problems.

The trustees were in touch Tuesday with state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, after comments Monday by Trustees Tom Costello and Brad Calhoun critical of state and federal legislators for the township.

