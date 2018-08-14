Provisional voters’ IDs due today in deadlocked Ohio race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Provisional voters in a deadlocked congressional race in Ohio have until today to provide an acceptable form of ID to their local election board in hopes their vote will be counted.
Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, led Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, in the Aug. 7 special election, according to unofficial results.
With the two candidates separated by less than a percentage point and thousands of votes outstanding, The Associated Press has not called the race.
Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office says 3,435 provisional ballots were cast across the sprawling central Ohio district formerly represented by Republican Pat Tiberi. More than 5,000 absentee ballots that were distributed also are outstanding.
The official canvass window opens Saturday and closes Aug. 24.
