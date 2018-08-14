Positive for West Nile

YOUNGSTOWN

A mosquito from Crandall Park on the North Side of Youngstown tested positive for carrying West Nile Virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The mosquito was tested the week of July 31, the Youngstown City Health District said.

There is no vaccine or cure for West Nile Virus. The YCHD recommends people use mosquito repellent and avoid getting bit by mosquitoes to prevent infection.

Most people will not develop any symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus, but if anyone gets bitten and develops symptoms including fever, aches or joint pains, they should contact their healthcare provider.

Warren man still missing after hike

COUGAR, Wash. (AP)

Authorities are searching for an Ohio man who failed to return from a planned hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says friends last saw Matthew B. Matheny at 7 a.m. Thursday, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail. The 40-year-old is from Warren, Ohio.

A deputy sheriff found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday, but there’s been no sign of Matheny. He’s described as white, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, possibly wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt.

Charged after fight

WARREN

Four teenagers are charged with disorderly conduct and another teen, 17, was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment after they became involved in a fight on East Market Street during the Italian American Heritage Festival on Sunday night.

The 10 p.m. fight was near Main Avenue in Courthouse Square. A Warren police report says the four teens facing charges in Trumbull County Juvenile Court are Savion Woodall, 16, of Mahoning Avenue; Jeremiah Williamson, 15, of Randolph Street Northwest; Delvon Smith, 15, of Jackson Street Southwest; and Tyee L. Truely II, 17, of Comstock Street Northwest.

Warren police and law enforcement from Howland, Warren Township and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the incident. The male who was injured was a “mutual combatant” in the fight, police said. The four youths charged were released to their parents.

Officials to meet

NORTH LIMA

The Mahoning County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. today at the Beaver Township Administration office, 11999 South Ave.

