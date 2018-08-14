UPDATE | More than 400 to escort Vietnam memorial to Warren

2:15 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Motorcycles are pulling out of Austintown Quaker Steak and Lube en route to Warren to escort the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica.

1:20 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — More than 400 motorcycles are amassing at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica at Austintown Quaker Steak and Lube.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, called it "an amazing event.

“The only town in state of Ohio to get a wall is Warren, Ohio,” Ryan said, thanking veterans for their service.

“We’re proud of you and we love you and we’ll always be here for you,” he said.

The motorcycle brigade will escort the memorial to Warren to the South Lawn of W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., where it will be set up and displayed from Aug. 16-19.

Julianna Blaylock, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund site manager, said the replica is traveling to honor the 58,318 soldiers who died in Vietnam and to better connect with people who may not be able to travel to visit the memorial in Washington, D.C.

“They can have their healing moment,” she said.