Woman injured in crash that damages front of Mineral Ridge home

Staff report

MINERAL RIDGE

A McDonald woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after her car crashed into the front of a house on state Route 46 at 10:03 a.m. Monday. Her condition was not available Monday afternoon.

A Weathersfield Township police report says the vehicle was traveling south when it crossed the center lane and went 40 yards through front yards before hitting the front of the home at 3557 Route 46.

The vehicle came to rest partially inside of the home, which had been boarded up by later Monday. No one answered the door there Monday afternoon.

The report does not mention anyone being inside of the home or anyone else being injured, and the report does not list any citations issued to the driver.

It does list the driver of the car as being “in error.”

The crash happened nearly across the street from the Weathersfield Fire Department’s Mineral Ridge fire station and also a short distance from the Weathersfield Police Department, which arrived within one minute of the crash being dispatched.

The report says the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed using a mechanical tool.