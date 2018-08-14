Man fires at intruder

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man told police that he heard a noise late Saturday at his South Front Street home. His 3-week-old daughter was also upstairs with him.

A man then entered his room and said, “hey got ya,” according to the police report.

The resident grabbed his gun from his nightstand and began firing at the man. The intruder charged and the men began to fight.

The struggle moved from the bedroom into a hallway, down a flight of stairs and through the living room and dining room after which the intruder fled through the front door.

Police responding reported that the suspected burglar entered the house by prying a window open with a screwdriver and was not apprehended.

Back-to-school event

WARREN

Warren City Schools will kick off the 2018-19 academic year Wednesday with a celebration for students and their families at Courthouse Square.

The district’s fifth annual “Back to School Celebration” will include refreshments, games, raffles and entertainment. Students and their families will have opportunities to interact with teachers, administrators, school resource officers and community leaders.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, contact Tracy in the superintendent’s office at 330-841-2321, ext. 7136, or Virginia Shank in the schools public relations department at 330-841-2321, ext. 7127, or email warrenschools.pr@neomin.org.

Arraigned in theft case

NILES

The two men arrested in connection with the theft of guns, safes and money from the VFW Post in West Farmington were arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court.

Judge Chris Shaker set bond of $250,000 for Shawn Squires, 32, of Covington Street in McDonald on one count of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and one of obstructing official business.

He set bond of $150,000 for Frank L. Hilty, 51, of Emerson Street in Weathersfield Township on obstructing official business. Neither man was required to enter a plea.

Their arrests stem from officers going to Hilty’s house Aug. 7 to arrest him on a warrant and spotting someone loading things into a garage. Hilty and another person fled, but police later recovered three safes and guns. About $13,000 in cash, nine guns and three safes were stolen from the at the VFW Hall, 6006 state Route 534 in West Farmington, on Aug. 5.

Knocked out, robbed

WARREN

A city man, 30, reported being knocked out during a robbery on South Street just east of Pine Avenue Southeast while walking at 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The man said he had just bought beer at a nearby gas station when a man demanded all of his money. The victim refused, and the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him out, the victim said. He described his assailant as “younger,” skinny, 5-foot-7 and having tattoos saying “Thug Life” and “Savage.” The suspect took his beer and $100 in cash. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be checked.

Probing 2 burglaries

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating two burglaries reported Sunday on Indianola Road.

One resident reported that someone removed the screen to a ground-level window and entered her apartment and stole her purse, according to a police report.

Another area resident told police someone had opened his outdoor refrigerator, left property on his porch and consumed soda and Hot Pockets, which did not come from his residence, in his foyer.

Police observed a possible suspect on video surveillance, according to the report. Police said both incidents appeared to be related and were done by the same person.

Revived with naloxone

WARREN

Colton S. Carter, 26, of Hartville, was revived with the opiate reversal drug naloxone in the restroom at a Dana Street business, at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, and also charged with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug abuse instruments.

A Warren officer administered naloxone, which improved his breathing and eliminated the blue color of his face, police said. Ambulance workers later administered a second dose, revived him and took him to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers located a syringe nearby him and a brown substance believed to be heroin in a hat nearby.

Teen injured at party

WARREN

A girl, 17, was treated at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a severe laceration wound she says she suffered at a house party near the corner of Atlantic Street and Mahoning Avenue Northwest at 1:30 a.m. today.

The victim said she got into an argument with a female, and the female threw a chair at her. Both females went outside and put their fists up. After the suspect hit the victim in the shoulder, the victim realized she was bleeding badly in the shoulder. A witness said he saw the suspect with a knife.

Police went to the area where the female said it happened but could not find evidence of the assault.

YSU program dedication

YOUNGSTOWN

The YSU Respiratory Care program will be dedicated in honor of Lou Harris, founder of the program, during a ceremony 11 a.m. Friday. The event is in the atrium of YSU’s Cushwa Hall, home to the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services.

Harris founded, developed, implemented and directed the Respiratory Care program from its inception in 1979 until his retirement in May 2008. He successfully attained national accreditation for the program and transitioned the program from a certificate to an associate’s degree and finally to a bachelor’s degree. His leadership eventually led to a master’s degree in respiratory care and a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care completion.

YSU President Jim Tressel, Provost Joe Mosca will join Harris at the event. Light refreshments will be available. R.S.V.P. to mlyacovone@ysu.edu.

Policy committee to meet

AUSTINTOWN

The Recycling Division of Mahoning County’s Policy Committee will host a meeting at 9 a.m. today at the Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive.

Fogging for pest control

CANFIELD

Canfield schools are fogging all buildings and grounds for pest control, including mosquitoes.

The fogging will take place Wednesday evening.

No mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus on the school grounds.

Sobriety checkpoint

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint the weekend of Friday through Sunday. Details will be released later in the week. There also will be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and weekend.

Candidates forum

YOUNGSTOWN

The 7th Ward Citizens Coalition of Youngstown invites the public to the Candidates and Issues Forum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd.

TMHA meeting set

WARREN

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority will take place at noon today at the administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE.