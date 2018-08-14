Man faces charges after seeking Ohio ID with phony documents


August 14, 2018 at 11:13a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police received a report of identity card forgery at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Boardman Canfield Road, according to police reports. The police arrested Konrad Bradner, 30, of Youngstown, for attempting to acquire an Ohio ID using fraudulent legal documents.

Bradner faces similar charges in a different state, police said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000