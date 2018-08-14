Man faces charges after seeking Ohio ID with phony documents
BOARDMAN — Township police received a report of identity card forgery at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Boardman Canfield Road, according to police reports. The police arrested Konrad Bradner, 30, of Youngstown, for attempting to acquire an Ohio ID using fraudulent legal documents.
Bradner faces similar charges in a different state, police said.
