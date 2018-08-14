Florida shooting: Man arrested in ‘stand your ground’ case

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.

Prosecutors charged a white man with manslaughter Monday in the death of an unarmed black man whose video-recorded shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Michael Drejka, 47, has been charged with the July 19 death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said.

Drejka was being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, relatives of McGlockton said they were pleased with the charge.

“I know this is going to be a long road,” said Michael McGlockton, the victim’s father. “We are up for the task. I just hope for a good outcome.”

Family attorney Michele Rayner said “the ultimate goal is conviction,” and that she believed manslaughter was the correct charge.

McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, who was seated in the couple’s car with two of their children, age 3 years and 4 months, said Drejka confronted her for being parked in a handicapped-accessible space. McGlockton, 28, had gone into the store with young Markeis.

Video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls a handgun and shoots McGlockton as he backs away.

In court documents, McCabe and Pin- ellas sheriff’s Detective George Moffett cited three other drivers who said Drejka threatened them during confrontations that preceded his run-in with McGlockton. Two of them said he displayed a gun.