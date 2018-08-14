Florida Georgia Line concert was a sell-out

YOUNGSTOWN — Saturday’s concert featuring Florida Georgia Line, with opening acts Morgan Wallen and Chris Higbee, was a sell-out and set a new record for event attendance in Youngstown, according to promoter JAC Live.

The concert at Stambaugh Stadium drew 20,013 people, far surpassing last year’s concert by the Zac Brown Band at the stadium, which drew about 15,000.

“Seeing an entire community come together for a night is truly an incredible moment,” said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Live. “We have had a phenomenal response from the Florida Georgia Line fans, the city of Youngstown, Youngstown State University and our sponsors. Having over 20,000 people attend... will turn some heads in our industry.”