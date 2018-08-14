Flooding victims asked to contact Help Network of Northeast Ohio

BOARDMAN

Township residents whose homes sustained flood damage from Friday’s storm are asked to contact the Help Network of Northeast Ohio at 211 or 330-747-2696.

Residents will be asked to provide their name, phone number, address, type of structure, whether they own or rent, the estimated depth of water in their residence and whether they have insurance, according to a news release today from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.

The information will assist damage assessment teams.

Residents can contact the Help Network with this information between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. today through Thursday, according to the release. The information also can be sent to ReportFlooding@boardmantwp.com.

More than a dozen people attended Monday’s township trustee meeting to ask township officials for assistance and solutions related to flooding problems.