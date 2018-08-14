Flooding victims asked to contact Help Network of Northeast Ohio
BOARDMAN
Township residents whose homes sustained flood damage from Friday’s storm are asked to contact the Help Network of Northeast Ohio at 211 or 330-747-2696.
Residents will be asked to provide their name, phone number, address, type of structure, whether they own or rent, the estimated depth of water in their residence and whether they have insurance, according to a news release today from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.
The information will assist damage assessment teams.
Residents can contact the Help Network with this information between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. today through Thursday, according to the release. The information also can be sent to ReportFlooding@boardmantwp.com.
More than a dozen people attended Monday’s township trustee meeting to ask township officials for assistance and solutions related to flooding problems.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2018 9:16 p.m.
Some Boardman homeowners suffer flood losses insurance won’t cover
- June 19, 2017 4:35 p.m.
UPDATE | Rains cause flooding, power outages, city boil order
- August 31, 2017 midnight
Insurers are mobilizing to help Harvey victims
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Help Network of Northeast Ohio launches awareness campaign
- August 28, 2017 8:40 p.m.
HARVEY AFTERMATH | More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.