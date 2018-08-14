UPDATE | City PD on scene of Idlewood Avenue shooting



Published August 14, 2018 at 12:47 p.m.
Updated August 14, 2018 at 1:15 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Idlewood Avenue.

A police dog has been brought to the scene and the victim, a man, has been taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police found five shell casings in the street

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

