UPDATE | Campbell teachers reach tentative agreement



Published August 14, 2018 at 5:28 p.m.
Updated August 14, 2018 at 5:41 p.m.

CAMPBELL — The Campbell Board of Education and the Campbell Education Association reached a tentative agreement Tuesday evening.

The teacher's contracts expired on June 30.

“This settlement allows us to get our focus back on the kids and begin working together on the growth of our relationship and the expansion of educational opportunities in Campbell,” said Superintendent Matt Bowen said.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000