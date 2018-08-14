UPDATE | Campbell teachers reach tentative agreement
CAMPBELL — The Campbell Board of Education and the Campbell Education Association reached a tentative agreement Tuesday evening.
The teacher's contracts expired on June 30.
“This settlement allows us to get our focus back on the kids and begin working together on the growth of our relationship and the expansion of educational opportunities in Campbell,” said Superintendent Matt Bowen said.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
