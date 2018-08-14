BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Winery relocation

BOARDMAN

Diletto Winery announced it will relocate from Canfield to a location at 8578 Market St. The move is slated for October.

“Our passion for wine is matched only by our commitment to community,” said owner Jacqueline Shell. “The Market Street location is more centrally located. It also provides ample space to make and serve our popular fruit wines and sangria while offering our guests even more opportunities to enjoy each others’ company.”

The new location will offer live entertainment, sip-andpaint events, escape room adventures and on-site fruit cultivation, according to a news release.

Diletto opened in 2014. For information and hours, visit DilettoWinery.com.

Celebration brewing

AUSTINTOWN

Paladin Brewing. 6520 Mahoning Ave., will celebrate its third anniversary Aug. 25 with an event from 2 to 10 p.m. Planned is a bounce house for children and door prizes for attendees over age 21, plus discounts on six-pack of cans starting that day and continuing through the week. The brewery also will release Penguin City Beer, a collaboration with Penguin City Brewing Company, at 2 p.m.

Burgan launches auction service

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate announced it has expanded its portfolio with the establishment of Burgan Auctions, which will conduct live, residential real-estate auctions for consumer or court-appointed listings in the Mahoning Valley.

“Over the past 40-plus years, we have progressed as a company to meet the evolving needs of our Mahoning Valley clients,” said Patrick Burgan, co-owner and broker at Burgan Real Estate. “It’s not just about selling a house: It is about providing a suite of services to help people get through the often emotionally-charged, stressful process of dealing with the sale of their home and its contents. Burgan Auctions takes the proven strategies and approach of Burgan Real Estate and applies this to auction transactions to help our clients accomplish their goals in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Visit BurganAuctions.com for more information.

New Mount Airy in Pittsburgh

MOUNT POCONO, PA.

Mount Airy Casino Resort announced the expansion of its luxury brand into the Pittsburgh market.

Mount Airy Pittsburgh is slated to break ground later this year on 100-plus acres off Interstate 376 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County, according to a news release. The location, less than 20 miles from Cranberry and the Ohio state line, will feature 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a high-limit area and a buffet. Future development plans include a full-service resort hotel, convention center, fine-dining restaurant, pool and spa and salon.

Airport expansion

AKRON

Akron-Canton Airport announced it will break ground later this month on its second-largest capital-improvement program. The project is a $32 million gate expansion, according to a news release. A ground-breaking ceremony is planned for Aug. 28.

Staff reports

