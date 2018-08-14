Boccieri responds to Boardman trustee flood comments

BOARDMAN — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, today responded to comments made by township trustees at a meeting about Friday’s flooding that damaged numerous residences.

At a Monday night trustee meeting attended by dozens of residents whose homes flooded, Trustees Tom Costello and Brad Calhoun were critical of some elected officials and their representation of township residents.

“Our state representatives need to start actually representing us in Columbus, and that hasn’t been happening for some time,” Costello said as part of a discussion about local tax dollars and the township’s finances.

Both he and Calhoun singled out state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, as the only state or federal legislator they feel routinely helps the township. They did not criticize Boccieri by name.

The trustees noted budget cuts from the state the township has faced in recent years, and Costello referred to the nearly $3 billion state savings account Gov. John Kasich’s administration has amassed.

Today, Boccieri responded with a statement “urging Boardman Township Trustee Tom Costello to quickly share the township’s flood-mitigation plan and to work with state officials with address local safety and health issues, much like Austintown and Poland did when faced with similar issues.”

“When families and citizens experience the financial and physical devastation that flooding brings, they need serious solutions that prioritize their safety and well-being,” said Boccieri. “I stand ready to assist local officials who need to establish a comprehensive plan immediately to ensure this never happens again.”