Boardman PD investigates stolen gun report


August 14, 2018 at 11:04a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a report of a stolen gun.

The incident was reported on Monday night by a Market Street resident, according to a police report.

Police believe the theft could be related to the victim allowing a suspect’s children to use the restroom in the home.

Police entered the gun into a database that tracks stolen firearms.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000