Boardman PD investigates stolen gun report
BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a report of a stolen gun.
The incident was reported on Monday night by a Market Street resident, according to a police report.
Police believe the theft could be related to the victim allowing a suspect’s children to use the restroom in the home.
Police entered the gun into a database that tracks stolen firearms.
