9 taken to hospital after bus crash on SR 305

Staff report

FOWLER

Nine people were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a head-on crash involving a 10-passenger Siffrin transport bus containing five passengers on state Route 305 just west of state Route 193 this morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the 8:30 a.m. crash involving three vehicles, did not have any information to release later today.

First-responders on the scene said they could not initially enter the bus when they arrived because the doors were jammed shut.

One or two of the passengers were in wheelchairs and the rest were buckled in their seats.

Todd Metzendorf, head of the Fowler Township EMS, said the passengers were shook up. He said he didn’t know where they were headed, but they were disabled.

