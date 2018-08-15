80-year-old landlord jailed after threatening tenant

Staff report

BAZETTA

First, Bazetta Township police had to explain to an 80-year-old township woman that she cannot legally confront and threaten one of her renters with a gun, even if he owes back rent.

About a week later, they had to take her to jail.

On Monday, Bazetta police arrested landlord Vonda Duffy at her home on Durst Clagg Road after she failed to appear for a hearing last Thursday in Eastern District Court in Brookfield and Judge Rob Platt had to issue a warrant for her arrest.

She was booked into the Trumbull County jail Monday afternoon on aggravated burglary, a charge that carries a possible penalty of 11 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Today, she was video arraigned while still in the jail, then released on $15,000 bond after the hearing.

According to a Bazetta police report, Duffy told police the man who rents the trailer next to her was behind on his rent, so she went to his trailer Aug. 5 with a gun and told him to “get out.”

