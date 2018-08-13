YO-YO VISITS VALLEY | Cellist arrives in Youngstown ahead of concert

12: 31 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — World renown cellist Yo-Yo Ma, New York Times columnist David Brooks and Deborah Rutter, director of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts arrived at the Butler Institute of American Art this afternoon for a private lunch and discussion on the arts with representatives from both Youngstown and Warren.

At 5 p.m., Ma will perform a 45 minute show at the Warren Amphitheater as part of the Kennedy Center's "Arts Across America" program.

10: 39 a.m.

WARREN — Today is the day that Yo-Yo Ma and the Arts Across America campaign will come to the Mahoning Valley.

The internationally acclaimed cellist and humanitarian will participate in several activities in Warren and Youngstown on Monday designed to highlight and strengthen the area’s arts culture and its ties to the economy.

Today will culminate in a free 45-minute concert with Ma and members of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra at 6 p.m. at Warren Community Amphitheatre.

