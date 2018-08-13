Warren man missing near Mount St. Helens

Staff report

COUGAR, WASH.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state is looking for a Warren man, Matthew B. Matheny, 40, who failed to return from a planned hike near Mount St. Helens and has gone missing.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported that friends last saw Matheny at 7 a.m. Thursday, when he borrowed a car to drive to the Blue Lake Trail. The borrowed car was found by authorities at the trail head on Saturday, but there was no sign of Matheny.

He’s described as white, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, possibly wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt.