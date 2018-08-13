Two men stabbed in Bellefontaine
Associated Press
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio
Police in Bellefontaine say two men were stabbed in their apartment and a suspect is in custody.
The Bellefontaine Examiner reports that one of the men stumbled into a Walmart store early Sunday bleeding profusely. Police followed a trail back to his apartment and found his roommate, who also was critically injured. Both were flown to hospitals.
Police say a suspect was later found and taken into custody. The three were not identified.
An investigation is continuing.
———
Information from: Bellefontaine Examiner, http://www.examiner.org
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2017 midnight
Ohio listed as top state in monitoring prescription drugs
- October 19, 2017 10:37 a.m.
Men help stop Ohio teen suspected in ex-girlfriend stabbing
- July 22, 2018 4:26 p.m.
Altercation in Ohio Dollar General results in 2 deaths
- December 6, 2016 midnight
akron Student accused of stabbing roommate over food charged
- November 13, 2017 9:35 a.m.
Police: 3 stabbed at a home; 18-year-old suspect in custody
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.