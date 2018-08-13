Trump supports boycott of Harley-Davidson cycles
Associated Press
NEW YORK
President Donald Trump is backing calls for a Harley-Davidson boycott amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.
Harley-Davidson drew Trump’s wrath in June after the manufacturer announced it is moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S.
The company blames the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.
On Sunday Trump tweeted that “many” Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas.
That followed Trump’s meeting Saturday with about 180 bikers who are part of a “Bikers for Trump” fan group at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.
Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson did not respond to a request to comment.
