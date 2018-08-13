Trumbull Democrats places James on ballot for coroner

NILES

The Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee voted unanimously Monday for Dr. Thomas James of Vienna to be the party’s candidate for coroner in November.

Dr. James, who has an internal medicine practice in Howland, has been serving as interim coroner since the death last April of Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk. The late coroner had previously appointed James deputy coroner.

Last May, the committee selected James, 77, over Dr. Phillip Malvasi of Howland by secret ballot to serve as interim coroner, however that vote did not include the general election ballot.

“Today’s meeting is just a formality,” said Kathy DeCristofaro, the party vice-chair. She explained the information distributed prior to the May meeting, “did not include wording about (November).”







“This is just the process laid out in the Ohio Revised Code,” said Atty. Jeffrey Goodman of Warren, the party parliamentarian. “It was not appropriate at the time (of the May vote) because there may have been other candidates who wanted to run (in the general election).”

There appeared to have been none on Monday as no names other than Dr. James’ were placed in nomination by committee members. No other candidate showed up and neither did Dr. James or Trumbull Commissioner Dan Polivka, party chairman. DeCristofaro said Polivka is on vacation.

The committee, in a voice vote called by Goodman, voted for Dr. James. None of the nearly 50 who attended voted against him.

DeCristofaro said that although the central committee numbers around 100, only “a plurality of those who show up” was required for yesterday’s vote.

Trumbull County Republicans are hoping to present their candidate in the near future. “We have a candidate in mind and we need to see if he is still interested,” party Chairman Kevin Wyndham said.