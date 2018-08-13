Northern California man shoots, kills 3 kids and himself
CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man who was arrested twice this year on domestic violence charges shot and killed three of his children then turned the gun on himself.
Police in Clearlake, about 110 miles north of San Francisco, said the man’s wife placed a 911 call early Sunday. She was not identified.
Clearlake Police Sgt. Tim Hobbs said responding officers found 39-year-old Ricardo Garcia Lopez dead in his driveway from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Officers found the couple’s four children inside an SUV. Three children, ages 9 months to 4 years old, were dead. A 5-year-old had a gunshot wound to the chest but survived.
Records from the Lake County Sheriff’s office show Lopez was arrested in March and May on domestic violence charges and released on bail.
