Mosquito from Crandall Park on North Side tests positive for West Nile

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District has been notified by the Ohio Department of Health today that one of the mosquitoes tested from one of its traps was confirmed positive for carrying West Nile Virus. The trap was located at Crandall Park on the north side of Youngstown and was sampled the week of July 31, 2018.

A bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and rash; however, most - 8 out of 10 people - will not develop any symptoms. Serious illness associated with West Nile Virus is rare, but can include central nervous system disorders including encephalitis and/or meningitis.

There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus, so the most effective way to avoid infection is to prevent the mosquito bite. Use mosquito repellent as directed on the package. Avoid outdoor activities during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and tuck clothing in. Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing sources of standing water, such as flower pots, buckets and barrels. Turn wading pools on their side when not in use. Change water in birdbaths and pet dishes frequently.

The Youngstown City Health District has the ability to treat stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from reproducing. Concerned Youngstown residents can contact the Health District at 330-742-8230 to schedule an on-site consultation.

See your healthcare provider if you experience any of the above mentioned symptoms.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit these helpful websites:

https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html

https://www.odh.ohio.gov/en/odhprograms/bid/zdp/diseases/wnv