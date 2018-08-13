Harassment info

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Cleveland field office will be in the city Aug. 22 to present a free information session about workplace harassment and new online services for filing complaints.

The session, for people 13 and older, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newport Library Branch, 3730 Market St.

For information on the session, contact Marcel D. Baldwin, outreach and training manager for the EEOC’s Cleveland field office, at marcel.baldwin@eeoc.gov or call 216-522-2246.

Crime watch to meet

POLAND

The Beaver Township Police Department will host the next crime-watch meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. The meeting will take place at the main building of Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road.

Police Officer Chris Albert and his police-dog partner, Argo, will be the guests for the evening. Albert will discuss the canine program and provide a demonstration to the group. Local crime statistics also will be discussed.

Band night at Ridge

MINERAL RIDGE

The Mineral Ridge High School Marching Band will host its 18th annual Show of Bands at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Joe Lane Sports Complex, 3450 Main St.

The band night will feature bands from Girard, Niles, Lowellville, McDonald, Berlin Center and Mineral Ridge. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens 65 and older. Free admission for children 5 and under.

Couple sentenced

CAMPBELL

A Campbell couple was sentenced for incidents that left their infant daughter with several broken bones, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Corinthians White and Alissa Rodriguez, both 21, were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier to child endangering.

White was sentenced to three years in prison. Rodriguez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and placed on probation for three years.

In August of last year, Rodriguez told police that White may have broken the wrist of her 2 -month-old daughter. White is also the infant’s father, according to the woman.