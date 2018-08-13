Former WWE champ Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63
STAMFORD, CT. — Former World Wrestling Entertainment tag-team champion Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, 63, has died, the WWE confirmed today.
The cause of death was unknown.
Neidhart was best known as a tag-team wrestler alongside his brother-in-law, Bret Hart. The pair won two World Tag Team Championships.
Neidhart's daughter, Natalie, currently competes on WWE's Monday Night Raw under the name "Natalya."
"Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father’s signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring," WWE said in a press release confirming Neidhart's death.
