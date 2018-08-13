COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Brian S. Gordon, 32, address confidential, and Judi B. Gamble, 47, address confidential.

Michael S. Montler, 53, of Niles, and Richelle E. Lewis, 47, of same.

Caitlin A. Belcher, 27, of Niles, and Jacob A. Berry, 28, of same.

David Trombitas, 51, of Cortland, and Janice E. Horner, 53, of same.

Sharon M. Huff, 49, of Girard, and Lisa A. McCale, 48, of same.

Craig R. Saloom, 34, of Masury, and Darshand O. O’Dell, 46, of same.

Darryell L. Warfield, 69, of Warren, and Isabella Thomas, 65, of same.

Tiffany N. Feezle, 22, of Warren, and Gerald D. Lofton II, 24, of same.

Jacob F. Sydlowski, 24, of Austintown, and Raeschelle L. Foster, 23, of Masury.

Austin E. Pinkerton, 21, of Kings Bay, Ga., and Maraya R. Holt, 21, of Warren.

Shelby B. Cameron, 22, of Southington, and Austin J. Ballentine, 22, of New Philadelphia.

Tyler J. Lee, 26, of West Middlesex, Pa., and Ashley M. Payne, 28, of same.

Daniel W. Miller, 23, of Middlefield, and Susan R. Miller, 25, of North Bloomfield.

Brittany M. Howard, 29, of Niles, and Christina L. Pierce, 42, of same.

Gary R. Iser, 28, of Warren, and Stevie M. Kempton, 27, of same.

Aaron W. Stapleton, 23, of Niles, and Brandi L. Blinsky, 21, of same.

Ashlee D. Noble, 29, of Niles, and Jeremy D. Taylor, 27, of same.

Jason E. Polan, 43, of Warren, and Evelyn A. Hopson, 31, of same.

Todd A. Hopkins, 48, of Newton Falls, and Jennifer A. White, 47, of same.

Louisa H. Miller, 70, of Lighthouse Point, Fla., and Daniel C. Minick, 69, of Meadville, Pa.

Jennifer A. Kotouch, 30, of Youngstown, and Dain C. Anderson, 46, of same.

Jade L. Lichty, 21, of Southington, and Christopher J. Shafer Jr., 21, of Cortland.

Judy L. Johnson, 61, of Girard, and Edward L. Crown, 71, of same.

King A. Todd II, 45, of Warren, and Jennifer L. Persons, 27, of same.

Justin M. Len, 21, of West Farmington, and Ashley M. Weaver, 21, address confidential.

Kimberli P. New, 35, of Cortland, and Eric J. Ford, 38, of same.

Cathy C. Foresh, 65, of Newton Falls, and Michael E. Barter, 63, of same.

Luke J. Shank, 37, of Masury, and Michole M. Coszatt, 43, of same.

Holden D. Garrett, 23, of Cortland, and Heather A. Erritt, 29, of Girard.

Kayla L. Korodi, 20, of Niles, and Shawn M. Duley, 20, of same.

Cassandra R. Signor, 18, of Niles, and Nya L. Ingram, 19, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Foremost Enterprises LLC et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph S. Alavra et al, tax foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Kendra Bell et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Alfonzina E. Chacon et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Estate of Troy D. Stenger et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Resele et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Resele et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vivian Cabrera et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carl L. Murray Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Norman E. Yannucci Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Pamela A. Lewis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Paul C. Piergiovanni et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Tyler R. Burns et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Patricia K. Byers et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Christopher M. Gasiewski Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kathryn Pratt et al, foreclosure.

Lawrence G. Montecalvo et al v. Eric J. Collins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary C. Beadle et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Jody A. Cockerham et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joan L. Ahart et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sandra K. Lawhorn et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Becky Fulop, other civil.

Dollar Bank v. Sandy Wolcott, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Nicole Houser, other civil.

Elaine S. Carson v. Andrew W. Rader, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kandis D. Wildesuhar, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kristina Reider, other civil.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Craig Wall, other civil.

State of Ohio Ex Rel Joseph Dugan v. Village of McDonald Ohio, other civil.

Crystal L. Hudspeth et al v. William A. Szabo Jr. et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rosemary Balk, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kenneth Wolfe, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. April R. Evans, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Beverly Largen, other civil.

Eric J. Hicks et al v. Ashley N. Wilson, other torts.

Priscilla Hill v. Danny Dhungana, other torts.

Patricia A. Deehr v. Shannon R. Reep et al, other torts.

Tiffany Dorsey v. Kimberly A. Monroe, other torts.

Kayla Datchuk v. Cassandra Beachum, other torts.

Carol Kines v. Jeffrey B. Bentley et al, other torts.

Diane M. Horn v. David H. Emmett et al, other torts.

Melitza Ortiz v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Harry H. Bush III v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Rodimiro R. Martinez v. Texas CES Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Amy Ziccardi v. Lifefleet LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Vaness I. Haynes v. Trumbull Community Action Program et al, workers’ compensation.

Denise R. Myers v. Trumbull Correctional Institute Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections et al, workers’ compensation.

Atlantic Credit and Finance Special Finance Unit LLC v. Kristina M. Fenselon, money.

Farm Credit Mid America PCA v. Michael W. Suhar, money.

Farm Credit Mid America PCA v. Michael W. Suhar, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Isler Enterprises LLC et al, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Mary E. Alden, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Christopher C. Roth, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Cody Plyler, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Shawn P. Robinson, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Fa Di Pan and Xiao Jing Li.

Jessica D. Brant and Adam L. Brant.

Patricia L. Elston and Robert E. Elston.

Anthony R. Desalvo and Mimi R. Desalvo.

Elizabeth A. Upshir and Jeremy J. Upshir.

Aliza M. McVicker and Jeffrey L. McVicker.

Kevin Wyndham and Jennifer Windham.

Jennifer Adams and Bruce Thomas.

Rachel Williams and Jason Williams.

Dustin Rohrer and Elyse Rohrer.

Divorces Asked

Michelle Woitaszewski v. Seth Woitaszewski.

Steven V. Cravalho v. Christina R. Cravalho.

Christopher C. Williams v. Cynthia A. Williams.

Beverly J. Ulrich v. John P. Ulrich.

Cheryl L. Johnson v. Dale P. Johnson.

William D. Smith v. Nancy J. Smith.

Ronald E. Saum v. Joan P. Saum.

Laurie Wilhelm v. Ryan Wilhelm.

MAHONING COUNTY

Docket

Daniel R. Yemma v. Stephen J. Kachmar et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Barbara Good v. Hampton Woods Nursing Center et al, settled.

Jennifer L. Miller v. Michael D. Goldstein et al, order of magistrate.

Flexospan Steel Buildings Inc. v. M and C Construction LLC, order of magistrate.

Matthew C. Giannini et al v. Eric VonBoron, order of magistrate.

Habegger Corp. v. AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc. et al, settled.

Home Savings Bank v. Gregory S. Jeffries et al, order of magistrate.

Glenn Bender v. Dennis R. Byers II et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Curtis A. Henderson Jr., default judgment.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Stephen R. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Sunday Procter et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One NA v. Marjorie A. Olson, order of magistrate.

Richard A. Musser v. LF Donnell Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Jason R. Bukovac v. Ravenna ODOT Mail Stop 1520 et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Angelo v. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Jefferson v. Nina A. Sanchez, order of magistrate.

Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc. v. Acme Co., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Michael R. Candle et al, dismissed.

Stephanie Best v. Jason Moore, dismissed.

Jasmyn Fornore v. Ashley R. Dothard, order of magistrate.

Kelley Beatty v. Desiree Cruz, dismissed.

Chauncie Penny v. Antwan McMeans, dismissed.

Emclaire Financial Group v. Susan T. Venezia et al, foreclosure.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Jennifer R. Baldwin et al, dismissed.

Jason McFadden v. Luis Cruz et al, order of magistrate.

Joann A. Rocci v. Fresenius Kidney Care Austintown et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth Gandy et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carl L. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Karen L. Stickle v. Lowes Home Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Mazzei v. YRC Worldwide Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Michele B. DeSantis et al v. Travelers Indemnity Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Sherry J. Bush, order of magistrate.

David A. Roman v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Tyler C. Squiric v. Surgical Hospital at Southwoods et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Farmers Insurance Co. v. Ronald E. King, judgment entered.

JAD Rentals of Youngstown LLC v. Sharon Cox, order of magistrate.

Adam J. Guerrieri v. Tamara L. Vassallo, order of magistrate.

California Palms LLC v. Pender Capital Asset Based Lending Fund I LP, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio ex rel Mike Dewine v. Gregory Fidoe et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Juan M. Hernandez et al, order of magistrate.

Cerni Motor Sales Inc. v. Falcon Transport Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. John A. Bezyak et al, judgment entered.

Rickey C. Krell v. Jerry Greene, decision of magistrate.

Carla J. Moser-Flatley v. Mercy Health et al, order of magistrate.

Paul Bevak v. Peter Nelson, dismissed.

Adrian K. Sims v. Tiffany L. Puhl, order of magistrate.

Chelsea Y. Hill v. Sarah N. Pritchard, order of magistrate.

State v. Lora Bishop, dismissed.

State v. Bruce Clinkscale, sentenced.

State v. Theresa A. Harris, pleads guilty.

State v. Keewon Taylor, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Deray Johnson, sentenced.

State v. David Smith, pleads guilty.

State v. Jasmine Harrison, pleads guilty.

State v. Jeffrey A. Woods, sentenced.

State v. Quentin Jones, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Michael A. Faiola Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Altay Baker, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Gabriel J. Talanca, pleads guilty.

State v. Antwain Blackmon, pleads guilty; sentenced.