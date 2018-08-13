Canfield fogging buildings, grounds as mosquito precaution


August 13, 2018 at 2:41p.m.

CANFIELD — Canfield schools are fogging all buildings and grounds for pest control, including mosquitoes.

The fogging will take place Wednesday evening.

No mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus on the school grounds.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000