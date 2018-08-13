Canfield fogging buildings, grounds as mosquito precaution
CANFIELD — Canfield schools are fogging all buildings and grounds for pest control, including mosquitoes.
The fogging will take place Wednesday evening.
No mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus on the school grounds.
