Boardman PD investigates break-ins


August 13, 2018 at 2:06p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating two burglaries reported Sunday on Indianola Road.

One resident reported that someone removed the screen to a ground-level window and entered her apartment and stole her purse, according to a police report.

Another area resident told police someone had opened his outdoor refrigerator, left property on his porch and consumed soda and Hot Pockets, which did not come from his residence, in his foyer.

Police observed a possible suspect on video surveillance, according to the report. Police said both incidents appeared to be related and were done by the same person.

