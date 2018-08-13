Ben Stein to present Skeggs Lecture
YOUNGSTOWN — Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein will present a lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 5th Ave.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, is part of the YSU Skeggs Lecture Series.
While the event is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 30, 2018 12:49 p.m.
BUELLER. BUELLER. | Stein will be Skeggs lecturer Sept. 20
- February 8, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Skeggs Lecture Series to feature Gifford, Kelly
- February 19, 2017 4:27 p.m.
Feminist Gloria Steinem's Stambaugh lecture sold out; two new lectures announced
- July 31, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Not guilty plea
- August 6, 2018 midnight
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box-office gross per city and includes the
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.