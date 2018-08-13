BREAKING: FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages

Ben Stein to present Skeggs Lecture


August 13, 2018 at 10:22a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein will present a lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 5th Ave.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, is part of the YSU Skeggs Lecture Series.

While the event is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.

