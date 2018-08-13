All northbound lanes of Interstate 680 will open tonight
YOUNGSTOWN
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced all northbound lanes of Interstate 680 will open tonight at 10, according the 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Certain exits, including the Route 62 exit, will be closed until then, along with the northbound road between that exit and Edwards Street.
The roadwork is part of a $9.7 million project to repair 12 bridges over four years, along I-680 between state Route 711 to just south of Route 422.
The entire bridge repair plan is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 8, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Drivers beware: Part of I-680 to close Monday
- June 25, 2018 1:59 p.m.
ODOT announces closure of part of Interstate 680 in Youngstown
- October 17, 2017 midnight
$10.5 million in roadwork coming to I-680
- October 16, 2017 11:38 a.m.
$10.5 million in roadwork coming to I-680
- June 6, 2018 5:25 p.m.
Ramp closures tonight on I-80/I-680/state Route 11 in Austintown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.