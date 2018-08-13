All northbound lanes of Interstate 680 will open tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced all northbound lanes of Interstate 680 will open tonight at 10, according the 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Certain exits, including the Route 62 exit, will be closed until then, along with the northbound road between that exit and Edwards Street.

The roadwork is part of a $9.7 million project to repair 12 bridges over four years, along I-680 between state Route 711 to just south of Route 422.

The entire bridge repair plan is scheduled to be completed in 2021.