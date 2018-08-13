4 teens face charges after Italian festival fight

WARREN — Four teenagers were charged with disorderly conduct and another teen, 17, was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment after they became involved in a fight on East Market Street during the Italian American Heritage Festival Sunday night.

The 10 p.m. fight near Main Avenue in Courthouse Square caused the festival to shut down early and forced cancellation of the fireworks show.

A Warren police repors says the four teens facing charges in Trumbull County Juvenile Court are Savion Woodall, 16, of Mahoning Avenue; Jeremiah Williamson, 15, of Randolph Street Northwest; Delvon Smith, 15, of Jackson Street Southwest; and Tyee L. Truely II, 17, of Comstock Street Northwest.

Warren police and law enforcement from Howland, Warren Township and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the incident. The male who was injured was a “mutual combatant” in the fight, police said.

The four youths charged were taken to the Warren police station and released to their parents.