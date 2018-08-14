2018 Farmers National Greatest Golfer FRIDAY TEE times
Welcome to the 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley.
Below are the tee times for Friday play at Mill Creek.
These are MOSTLY FINAL.
There will be slight changes as stragglers arrive, you point out our mistakes, and the last handicap verifications are chased.
Where you see groups that are not 3somes, those will be slightly adjusted come Thursday.
Thank you.
===
MILL CREEK
NORTH COURSE
TEE TIMES
8:00 -1 Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club
Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek Golf Course
8:00-10 Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course
Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club
Garwood Nate Select ---
8:08-1 Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club
8:08-10 Lapolla James Ross Trumbull Country Club
Snyder Nolan Flying B
Graziano Anthony Mahoning Country Club
8:15-1 Zarlenga Joshua Youngstown Country Club
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club
Latore Joshua Sylvan Heights Golf Course
8:15-10 Mccarty Orion Knoll Run Golf Course
Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course
Dankovich Josh Flying B Golf Course
8:23-1 Cilone Joey Lake Club
Kish Bob Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Romeo Vincenzo Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:23-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Culley Scott Castle Hills Golf Course
Hall Taylor Copeland Hills Golf Club
8:30-1 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Sveda Steven Mill Creek Golf Course
Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club
8:30-10 Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course
Mcquown Jason Trumbull Country Club
Wire Shawn Lake Club
8:38-1 Jacobson Zach Mill Creek Golf Course
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course
8:38-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
St. George Joe Parto's Driving Range
Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club
8:45-1 Perry Tony Valley Golf Club
Gruszecki Kyle Valley Golf Club
Hoff Scott Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
8:45-10 Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course
Musguire Leland R Mill Creek Golf Course
Smyczynski Andrew Parto's Driving Range
8:53-1 Musser Mike Mill Creek Golf Course
Buffum Shawn Mill Creek Golf Course
Ryan Allen Mill Creek Golf Course
8:53-10 Murdock Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course
9:00-1 Venrose Rob Donnybrook Golf Course
Myers Brian Lake Club
Velasquez Brian Lake Club
9:00-10 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
Gala Vinny Mill Creek Golf Course
Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course
9:08-1 Wagnon Wendell Mill Creek Golf Course
Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course
Thomas Greg Tippecanoe Country Club
9:08-10 Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course
9:15-1 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club
Tournoux Kevin Mill Creek Golf Course
Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course
Ferko Ill Don Tippecanoe Country Club
9:15-10 Wyant William East Palestine Country Club
Rossi Gregg Youngstown Country Club
Thomas Matt Knoll Run Golf Course
9:23-1 Porter Pam Lake Club
Tressel Ellen Lake Club
Bellatto Kimberly Lake Club
9:23-10 Sayle Sally East Liverpool Country Club
Porter Janet Tippecanoe Country Club
Dimargio Sandra Lake Club
9:30-1 Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course
==
AFTERNOON WAVE
==
1:00-1 Petrillo Anthony Mill Creek Golf Course
Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course
Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range
1:00-10 Jones Scott The Links at Firestone Farms
Poultney John Tippecanoe Country Club
Nappi Ed Lake Club
1:08-1 Petrillo Carmine Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Schneider David Yankee Run Golf Course
Sawayda Michael Candywood Golf Course
1:08-10 Frazier Kyle Vagabond
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club
Amendola Tony Lake Club
Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:15-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Gessner Larry Tippecanoe Country Club
Magura Jr. David Salem Hills Golf Course
1:15-10 Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course
Pfund Michael Vagabond
Wise John Salem Golf Club
1:23-1 Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range
Pluchinsky John Reserve Run Golf Course
1:23-10 Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms
Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course
Fabiilli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course
1:30-1 Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course
Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course
Snyder Ron Lake Club
1:30-10 Shovlin Bill Oak Tree Country Club
Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club
Lewis John Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
1:38-1 Martin Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Ford Daniel Vagabond
Ragazzine Joey Mahoning Country Club
1:38-10 Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course
Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms
Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club
1:45-1 Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course
Soltis Kevin Lake Club
Serb Larry Mill Creek Golf Course
1:45-10 Holden Kevin Mill Creek Golf Course
Goldsboro Ken Lake Club
Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
1:53-1 Kapalko Razor Rob Pine Lakes Golf Course
Habuda Ben Knoll Run Golf Course
Staub Justin Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:53-10 Lenzi Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
Amendola Tony Lake Club
Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00-1 Eubank Philip Mill Creek Golf Course
Howe Mike Reserve Run Golf Course
Homer Ryan Avalon Lakes Golf Course
2:00-10 Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club
Hunter Ron Pine Lakes Golf Course
Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
2:08-1 Theodore Eric East Palestine CC
Iaderosa Greg Tippecanoe Country Club
Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club
2:08-10 Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course
==
MILL CREEK
SOUTH COURSE
TEE TIMES
==
8:00 -1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Bellatto Geno Lake Club
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club
8:00-10 Karlovic Frank Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Tinney Robert Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Diloreto Joseph Mill Creek Golf Course
8:08-1 Shuster Tom Riverview Golf Course
Seeco Edward Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms
8:08-10 Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course
Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:15-1 Milton Glenn Mill Creek Golf Course
Marlowe Dick Tippecanoe Country Club
Beck Mark Tippecanoe Country Club
8:15-10 Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course
8:23-1 Watson Mike Lake Club
Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Beler Kurt Mill Creek Golf Course
8:23-10 Ferko Jr Donald Old Dutch Golf Course
Bolino Larry Riverview Golf Course
Bruno Leonard Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
8:30-1 Perry Bob Valley Golf Club
Castor Joe Mahoning Country Club
Larry Mccall Salem Golf Club
8:30-10 Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
Newell Sr. Don Oak Tree Country Club
Gessler Lennie Vagabond
8:38-1 Metzinger Joseph Mill Creek Golf Course
Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course
Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course
8:38-10 Ryan Timothy Windmill Lakes Golf Course
Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Sofocleous Steve Lake Club
8:45-1 Michaels Dan Mill Creek Golf Course
Fisher Fred Lake Club
Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club
8:45-10 Wiery Daniel Old Dutch Golf Course
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course
8:53-1 Lamport Reid Reserve Run Golf Course
Merrell Ron Oak Tree Country Club
Panick William Mill Creek Golf Course
8:53-10 Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Gennaro Rocco Lake Club
Buckley John Lake Club
9:00-1 Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course
9:00-10 Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Frankovich Mark Castle Hills Golf Course
Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course
9:08-1 Dunn John E. Lake Club
Neff Bruce Mill Creek Golf Course
Regano Phil Knoll Run Golf Course
9:08-10 Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course
Crowe James Old Dutch Golf Course
Vranches John Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-1 Leonard Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
Balint Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Angelilli Pierre Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-10 Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course
Woods Gary Duck Creek Golf Course
Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course
9:23-1 Zarlenga James Mill Creek Golf Course
Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Pacella Albert Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
9:23-10 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Vechiarelli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course
Watt Skip Tippecanoe Country Club
9:30-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Sicafuse Don Vagabond
Vechiarelli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course
9:30-10 Tabak, Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course
Schneider Lenny Reserve Run Golf Course
9:40-1 Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course
Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club
Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Zubyk Stephen Yankee Run Golf Course
==
AFTERNOON WAVE
==
1:00-1 Leenheer Tom Vagabond
Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club
Weaver Tim Reserve Run Golf Course
1:00-10
Gorman James Lake Club
Fanto Joe Lake Club
1:08-1 Burke Chris Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Rouse Tim Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Blume Guy Youngstown Country Club
1:08-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club
Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Klim William Lake Club
1:15-1 Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms
Daley III Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course
1:15-10 Polombi Ray Vagabond
Zabel Andy Lake Club
Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course
1:23-1 Vargo Jr Michael Pine Lakes Golf Course
Moore Mike Turkana Farms Golf Course
Leonard Rob Lake Club
1:23-10 Rohan Ill George Lake Club
Jakubovic Marc Lake Club
Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
1:30-1 Ward Sam The Links at Firestone Farms
Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club
May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms
1:30-10 Spurio Dante Mill Creek Golf Course
Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course
Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course
1:38-1 Waggoner Alex Salem Hills Golf Course
Harris Paul J Vagabond
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:38-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course
Beeson Joe Pine Lakes Golf Course
Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course
1:45-1 Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek
Duncan Monte Mahoning Country Club
1:45-10 Stevens Cory Mahoning Country Club
Hodge Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course
Bello Christian Mahoning Country Club
1:53-1 McClure Mike Parto's Driving Range
Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Manos Sr. Nick Mill Creek Golf Course
1:53-10 Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms
Petrillo Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Blaze Jeff Lake Club
2:00-1 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course
Carkido Ben Avalon South Golf Course
Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course
2:00-10 Palmer Vince Pine Lakes Golf Course
Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms
Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course
2:08-1 Skelly Mike Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Isaacson Marc Reserve Run Golf Course
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course
2:08-10 Harris Dean Mill Creek Golf Course
Donadee Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Bostian Matt Flying B Golf Course
2:15-1 Grunenwald Eric Vagabond
Ducay Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course
2:15-10 Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club
Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course
Dimuzio James Tippecanoe Country Club
2:23-1 Couche Thomas Lake Club
Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course
Schiraldi Dennis Mill Creek Golf Course
2:23-10 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course
