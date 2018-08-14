2018 Farmers National Greatest Golfer FRIDAY TEE times

Welcome to the 2018 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

Below are the tee times for Friday play at Mill Creek.

These are MOSTLY FINAL.

There will be slight changes as stragglers arrive, you point out our mistakes, and the last handicap verifications are chased.

Where you see groups that are not 3somes, those will be slightly adjusted come Thursday.

Thank you.

===

MILL CREEK

NORTH COURSE

TEE TIMES



8:00 -1 Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



Karzmer Jonah Lake Club



Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek Golf Course



8:00-10 Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course



Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club



Garwood Nate Select ---



8:08-1 Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club



Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course



Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club



8:08-10 Lapolla James Ross Trumbull Country Club



Snyder Nolan Flying B



Graziano Anthony Mahoning Country Club



8:15-1 Zarlenga Joshua Youngstown Country Club



Kilgore David Salem Golf Club



Latore Joshua Sylvan Heights Golf Course



8:15-10 Mccarty Orion Knoll Run Golf Course



Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course



Dankovich Josh Flying B Golf Course



8:23-1 Cilone Joey Lake Club



Kish Bob Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Romeo Vincenzo Avalon Lakes Golf Course



8:23-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course



Culley Scott Castle Hills Golf Course



Hall Taylor Copeland Hills Golf Club



8:30-1 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course



Sveda Steven Mill Creek Golf Course



Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club



8:30-10 Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course



Mcquown Jason Trumbull Country Club



Wire Shawn Lake Club



8:38-1 Jacobson Zach Mill Creek Golf Course



Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course



Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course



8:38-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



St. George Joe Parto's Driving Range



Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club



8:45-1 Perry Tony Valley Golf Club



Gruszecki Kyle Valley Golf Club



Hoff Scott Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



8:45-10 Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course



Musguire Leland R Mill Creek Golf Course



Smyczynski Andrew Parto's Driving Range



8:53-1 Musser Mike Mill Creek Golf Course



Buffum Shawn Mill Creek Golf Course



Ryan Allen Mill Creek Golf Course



8:53-10 Murdock Jason Mill Creek Golf Course



Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course



Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course



9:00-1 Venrose Rob Donnybrook Golf Course



Myers Brian Lake Club



Velasquez Brian Lake Club



9:00-10 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course



Gala Vinny Mill Creek Golf Course



Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course



9:08-1 Wagnon Wendell Mill Creek Golf Course



Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course



Thomas Greg Tippecanoe Country Club



9:08-10 Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course



Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course



9:15-1 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club



Tournoux Kevin Mill Creek Golf Course



Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course



Ferko Ill Don Tippecanoe Country Club



9:15-10 Wyant William East Palestine Country Club



Rossi Gregg Youngstown Country Club



Thomas Matt Knoll Run Golf Course



9:23-1 Porter Pam Lake Club



Tressel Ellen Lake Club



Bellatto Kimberly Lake Club



9:23-10 Sayle Sally East Liverpool Country Club



Porter Janet Tippecanoe Country Club



Dimargio Sandra Lake Club



9:30-1 Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course



Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course



==

AFTERNOON WAVE

==











1:00-1 Petrillo Anthony Mill Creek Golf Course



Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course



Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range



1:00-10 Jones Scott The Links at Firestone Farms



Poultney John Tippecanoe Country Club



Nappi Ed Lake Club



1:08-1 Petrillo Carmine Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Schneider David Yankee Run Golf Course



Sawayda Michael Candywood Golf Course



1:08-10 Frazier Kyle Vagabond



Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club



Amendola Tony Lake Club



Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course



1:15-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



Gessner Larry Tippecanoe Country Club



Magura Jr. David Salem Hills Golf Course



1:15-10 Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course



Pfund Michael Vagabond



Wise John Salem Golf Club



1:23-1 Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range



Pluchinsky John Reserve Run Golf Course



1:23-10 Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms



Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course



Fabiilli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course



1:30-1 Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course



Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course



Snyder Ron Lake Club



1:30-10 Shovlin Bill Oak Tree Country Club



Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club



Lewis John Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



1:38-1 Martin Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course



Ford Daniel Vagabond



Ragazzine Joey Mahoning Country Club



1:38-10 Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course



Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms



Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club



1:45-1 Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course



Soltis Kevin Lake Club



Serb Larry Mill Creek Golf Course



1:45-10 Holden Kevin Mill Creek Golf Course



Goldsboro Ken Lake Club



Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



1:53-1 Kapalko Razor Rob Pine Lakes Golf Course



Habuda Ben Knoll Run Golf Course



Staub Justin Pine Lakes Golf Course



1:53-10 Lenzi Jason Mill Creek Golf Course



Amendola Tony Lake Club



Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



2:00-1 Eubank Philip Mill Creek Golf Course



Howe Mike Reserve Run Golf Course



Homer Ryan Avalon Lakes Golf Course



2:00-10 Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club



Hunter Ron Pine Lakes Golf Course



Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



2:08-1 Theodore Eric East Palestine CC



Iaderosa Greg Tippecanoe Country Club



Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club



2:08-10 Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course

==

MILL CREEK

SOUTH COURSE

TEE TIMES

==



8:00 -1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Bellatto Geno Lake Club



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club



8:00-10 Karlovic Frank Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Tinney Robert Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Diloreto Joseph Mill Creek Golf Course



8:08-1 Shuster Tom Riverview Golf Course



Seeco Edward Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms



8:08-10 Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course



Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course



8:15-1 Milton Glenn Mill Creek Golf Course



Marlowe Dick Tippecanoe Country Club



Beck Mark Tippecanoe Country Club



8:15-10 Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course



Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course



Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course



8:23-1 Watson Mike Lake Club



Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Beler Kurt Mill Creek Golf Course



8:23-10 Ferko Jr Donald Old Dutch Golf Course



Bolino Larry Riverview Golf Course



Bruno Leonard Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



8:30-1 Perry Bob Valley Golf Club



Castor Joe Mahoning Country Club



Larry Mccall Salem Golf Club



8:30-10 Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course



Newell Sr. Don Oak Tree Country Club



Gessler Lennie Vagabond



8:38-1 Metzinger Joseph Mill Creek Golf Course



Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course



Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course



8:38-10 Ryan Timothy Windmill Lakes Golf Course



Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Sofocleous Steve Lake Club



8:45-1 Michaels Dan Mill Creek Golf Course



Fisher Fred Lake Club



Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club



8:45-10 Wiery Daniel Old Dutch Golf Course



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course



8:53-1 Lamport Reid Reserve Run Golf Course



Merrell Ron Oak Tree Country Club



Panick William Mill Creek Golf Course



8:53-10 Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course



Gennaro Rocco Lake Club



Buckley John Lake Club



9:00-1 Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course



9:00-10 Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



Frankovich Mark Castle Hills Golf Course



Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course



9:08-1 Dunn John E. Lake Club



Neff Bruce Mill Creek Golf Course



Regano Phil Knoll Run Golf Course



9:08-10 Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course



Crowe James Old Dutch Golf Course



Vranches John Mill Creek Golf Course



9:15-1 Leonard Bob Mill Creek Golf Course



Balint Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course



Angelilli Pierre Mill Creek Golf Course



9:15-10 Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course



Woods Gary Duck Creek Golf Course



Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course



9:23-1 Zarlenga James Mill Creek Golf Course



Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course



Pacella Albert Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



9:23-10 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course



Vechiarelli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course



Watt Skip Tippecanoe Country Club



9:30-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course



Sicafuse Don Vagabond



Vechiarelli Dominic Mill Creek Golf Course



9:30-10 Tabak, Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course



Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course



Schneider Lenny Reserve Run Golf Course



9:40-1 Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course



Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club



Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Zubyk Stephen Yankee Run Golf Course



==

AFTERNOON WAVE

==













1:00-1 Leenheer Tom Vagabond



Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club



Weaver Tim Reserve Run Golf Course



1:00-10





Gorman James Lake Club



Fanto Joe Lake Club



1:08-1 Burke Chris Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



Rouse Tim Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



Blume Guy Youngstown Country Club



1:08-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club



Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



Klim William Lake Club



1:15-1 Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms



Daley III Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course



1:15-10 Polombi Ray Vagabond



Zabel Andy Lake Club



Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course



1:23-1 Vargo Jr Michael Pine Lakes Golf Course



Moore Mike Turkana Farms Golf Course



Leonard Rob Lake Club



1:23-10 Rohan Ill George Lake Club



Jakubovic Marc Lake Club



Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course



1:30-1 Ward Sam The Links at Firestone Farms



Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club



May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms



1:30-10 Spurio Dante Mill Creek Golf Course



Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course



Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course



1:38-1 Waggoner Alex Salem Hills Golf Course



Harris Paul J Vagabond



Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course



1:38-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course



Beeson Joe Pine Lakes Golf Course



Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course



1:45-1 Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek



Duncan Monte Mahoning Country Club



1:45-10 Stevens Cory Mahoning Country Club



Hodge Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course



Bello Christian Mahoning Country Club



1:53-1 McClure Mike Parto's Driving Range



Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Manos Sr. Nick Mill Creek Golf Course



1:53-10 Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms



Petrillo Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Blaze Jeff Lake Club



2:00-1 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course



Carkido Ben Avalon South Golf Course



Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course



2:00-10 Palmer Vince Pine Lakes Golf Course



Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms



Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course



2:08-1 Skelly Mike Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Isaacson Marc Reserve Run Golf Course



Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course



2:08-10 Harris Dean Mill Creek Golf Course



Donadee Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



Bostian Matt Flying B Golf Course



2:15-1 Grunenwald Eric Vagabond



Ducay Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course



2:15-10 Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club



Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course



Dimuzio James Tippecanoe Country Club



2:23-1 Couche Thomas Lake Club



Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course



Schiraldi Dennis Mill Creek Golf Course



2:23-10 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course