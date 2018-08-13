16-under wins Coors Light Greatest Golfer Scramble; full scores here



Published August 13, 2018 at 7:39 p.m.
Updated August 13, 2018 at 9:14 p.m.

Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicked off its 2018 stretch run Monday with the Coors Light Scramble Championship at The Lake Club.

A winning score of 54 (16 under) was carded by Robert Sampson, African Grant, John Marek and Brandon Simmons. They qualified by winning the Down Syndrome of the Valley scramble.

In second place, the team of Dave Kilgore, Matt May, Eric Hanisko and Joey Cilone with a 55 (15-under). They qualified via the Youngstown Air Reserve scramble.

In third place also with a 55 (15-under) but losing in a tiebreaker, was the team of Joey Shushok, Cade Kreps, Brandon Pluchinsky and Nolan Snyder. They qualified via the Fellowship of Christian Athletes scramble.

All scoring was thru marshals who accompanied each team. Play was complete in 4 hours, 45 minutes, including a 30-min rain delay.

Greatest Week runs through next Sunday with five championship events. Read here for the full lineup.

==

FULL SCORES, MONDAY SCRAMBLE

==

What follows is the score, the team, and then underneath is the charity scramble they qualified from:

54 Robert Sampson African Grant John Marek Brandon Simmons

Down Syndrome of the Valley

55 Will Held Dom Yazbek Jamie Polumbo Rick Gozur

Chaney High Alumni Association

55 Joey Shushok Cade Kreps Brandon Pluchinsky Nolan Snyder

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

57 Scott Hoff Bob Hoff Rod Hineman Lee Wyant

Friends of Mandy

58 Tim Dye James Reardon Jim Dimuzio Jason McDowell

Horvath Sports Foundation

58 Dave Kilgore Matt May Eric Hanisko Joey Cilone

Boardman Community Baseball

59 Larry Miller Lee Radler Tony Perry Jeff Jackson

Struthers Athletic Club

59 Tony Amendola Ron DeFabio Tony Stilliana Dan Cvercko

M&M Golf Classic

59 Brian Haynam Adam Kane Jon Carmichael Rob Davies

Boy Scouts

60 Derek Knepper Lou Lyras George Rohan Mark Sahli

Sight For All United

60 Gregg Strollo Rebell Strollo Josh Zarlenga Tom Hutch

YMCA Golf Outing

60 Reid Lamport Jr. John Hubuda Chad Fitton Ryan Gesacion

Poland Touchdown Club Outing

60 Jay Davidson Ryan Wilson Nick Landis Zach Panek

American Cancer Society

61 Todd Mariani Buzzy Papalia Brian Cionni Michael Pauline

Help Network

61 Bob Bernat Pete Bernat Kane Durkin Pete Bernat

Barry Dyngles BBQ

61 Bob Brooks Danny Brooks Frank Lucarell Chris Jennings

Ursuline High School Golf

61 Anthony DeAngelo Felicia Ciotola Drevna Bob Ciotola Maxx Guerrieri

Yellow Brick Place Cancer Wellness Center

61 Ellen Tressel Mike Peterson Mike Sherman Emily Dixon

Salem Regional Medical Center

61 Frank Tuscano Jim Lessick Joe Valentini Matt Prologo

Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley

62 Gary Trybus Gary Trybus II Vince Gentile Bob Seiple

Youngstown State University

62 Bobby Jonda Britney Jonda Jenna Vivo Brian Terlesky

AZZ Memorial Golf Outing

63 Bill Yurchyk Dave Kiraly Rich Kurth John Palmer

Youngstown Air Reserve

63 Cody Holecko Josh Toot Charles Laverty John Messenger

AIA Architects Society

64 Larry Tusinac Ken Mills Nick Cochran Brian Banfield

Leetonia Sons of America Post 131

64 Jim Fulk Chad Ogle David Jones Shawn Reed

Applewood Swim Club

64 Reid Lamport Sr. Doug Aebischer Wes Wagner Brad Meshula

Valley Christian

