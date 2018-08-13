16-under wins Coors Light Greatest Golfer Scramble; full scores here
Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicked off its 2018 stretch run Monday with the Coors Light Scramble Championship at The Lake Club.
A winning score of 54 (16 under) was carded by Robert Sampson, African Grant, John Marek and Brandon Simmons. They qualified by winning the Down Syndrome of the Valley scramble.
In second place, the team of Dave Kilgore, Matt May, Eric Hanisko and Joey Cilone with a 55 (15-under). They qualified via the Youngstown Air Reserve scramble.
In third place also with a 55 (15-under) but losing in a tiebreaker, was the team of Joey Shushok, Cade Kreps, Brandon Pluchinsky and Nolan Snyder. They qualified via the Fellowship of Christian Athletes scramble.
All scoring was thru marshals who accompanied each team. Play was complete in 4 hours, 45 minutes, including a 30-min rain delay.
Greatest Week runs through next Sunday with five championship events. Read here for the full lineup.
==
FULL SCORES, MONDAY SCRAMBLE
==
What follows is the score, the team, and then underneath is the charity scramble they qualified from:
54 Robert Sampson African Grant John Marek Brandon Simmons
Down Syndrome of the Valley
55 Will Held Dom Yazbek Jamie Polumbo Rick Gozur
Chaney High Alumni Association
55 Joey Shushok Cade Kreps Brandon Pluchinsky Nolan Snyder
Fellowship of Christian Athletes
57 Scott Hoff Bob Hoff Rod Hineman Lee Wyant
Friends of Mandy
58 Tim Dye James Reardon Jim Dimuzio Jason McDowell
Horvath Sports Foundation
58 Dave Kilgore Matt May Eric Hanisko Joey Cilone
Boardman Community Baseball
59 Larry Miller Lee Radler Tony Perry Jeff Jackson
Struthers Athletic Club
59 Tony Amendola Ron DeFabio Tony Stilliana Dan Cvercko
M&M Golf Classic
59 Brian Haynam Adam Kane Jon Carmichael Rob Davies
Boy Scouts
60 Derek Knepper Lou Lyras George Rohan Mark Sahli
Sight For All United
60 Gregg Strollo Rebell Strollo Josh Zarlenga Tom Hutch
YMCA Golf Outing
60 Reid Lamport Jr. John Hubuda Chad Fitton Ryan Gesacion
Poland Touchdown Club Outing
60 Jay Davidson Ryan Wilson Nick Landis Zach Panek
American Cancer Society
61 Todd Mariani Buzzy Papalia Brian Cionni Michael Pauline
Help Network
61 Bob Bernat Pete Bernat Kane Durkin Pete Bernat
Barry Dyngles BBQ
61 Bob Brooks Danny Brooks Frank Lucarell Chris Jennings
Ursuline High School Golf
61 Anthony DeAngelo Felicia Ciotola Drevna Bob Ciotola Maxx Guerrieri
Yellow Brick Place Cancer Wellness Center
61 Ellen Tressel Mike Peterson Mike Sherman Emily Dixon
Salem Regional Medical Center
61 Frank Tuscano Jim Lessick Joe Valentini Matt Prologo
Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley
62 Gary Trybus Gary Trybus II Vince Gentile Bob Seiple
Youngstown State University
62 Bobby Jonda Britney Jonda Jenna Vivo Brian Terlesky
AZZ Memorial Golf Outing
63 Bill Yurchyk Dave Kiraly Rich Kurth John Palmer
Youngstown Air Reserve
63 Cody Holecko Josh Toot Charles Laverty John Messenger
AIA Architects Society
64 Larry Tusinac Ken Mills Nick Cochran Brian Banfield
Leetonia Sons of America Post 131
64 Jim Fulk Chad Ogle David Jones Shawn Reed
Applewood Swim Club
64 Reid Lamport Sr. Doug Aebischer Wes Wagner Brad Meshula
Valley Christian
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2016 7:13 p.m.
GREATEST GOLFER LIVE | UPDATED Times Mill NORTH Men's Open, 9-12, 17+
- August 18, 2016 10:51 p.m.
Greatest | Avalon Lakes times Saturday - Men's Open, all ladies
- July 12, 2018 2:55 p.m.
Clark beats Butler in playoff for last Greatest boys spot; Horvath grabs girls spot
- July 23, 2017 midnight
Miller Lite Greatest Golfer Scramble Championship | 2017 Qualifiers
- July 10, 2018 5:18 p.m.
Five in 70s lead Greatest Golfer juniors at Salem Hills; Graham, Ungaro qualify
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.