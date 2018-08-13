16-under wins Coors Light Greatest Golfer Scramble; full scores here

Greatest Golfer of the Valley kicked off its 2018 stretch run Monday with the Coors Light Scramble Championship at The Lake Club.

A winning score of 54 (16 under) was carded by Robert Sampson, African Grant, John Marek and Brandon Simmons. They qualified by winning the Down Syndrome of the Valley scramble.

In second place, the team of Dave Kilgore, Matt May, Eric Hanisko and Joey Cilone with a 55 (15-under). They qualified via the Youngstown Air Reserve scramble.

In third place also with a 55 (15-under) but losing in a tiebreaker, was the team of Joey Shushok, Cade Kreps, Brandon Pluchinsky and Nolan Snyder. They qualified via the Fellowship of Christian Athletes scramble.

All scoring was thru marshals who accompanied each team. Play was complete in 4 hours, 45 minutes, including a 30-min rain delay.

Greatest Week runs through next Sunday with five championship events. Read here for the full lineup.

FULL SCORES, MONDAY SCRAMBLE

What follows is the score, the team, and then underneath is the charity scramble they qualified from:

54 Robert Sampson African Grant John Marek Brandon Simmons

Down Syndrome of the Valley



55 Will Held Dom Yazbek Jamie Polumbo Rick Gozur



Chaney High Alumni Association



55 Joey Shushok Cade Kreps Brandon Pluchinsky Nolan Snyder



Fellowship of Christian Athletes



57 Scott Hoff Bob Hoff Rod Hineman Lee Wyant



Friends of Mandy



58 Tim Dye James Reardon Jim Dimuzio Jason McDowell



Horvath Sports Foundation



58 Dave Kilgore Matt May Eric Hanisko Joey Cilone



Boardman Community Baseball



59 Larry Miller Lee Radler Tony Perry Jeff Jackson



Struthers Athletic Club



59 Tony Amendola Ron DeFabio Tony Stilliana Dan Cvercko



M&M Golf Classic



59 Brian Haynam Adam Kane Jon Carmichael Rob Davies



Boy Scouts



60 Derek Knepper Lou Lyras George Rohan Mark Sahli



Sight For All United



60 Gregg Strollo Rebell Strollo Josh Zarlenga Tom Hutch



YMCA Golf Outing



60 Reid Lamport Jr. John Hubuda Chad Fitton Ryan Gesacion



Poland Touchdown Club Outing



60 Jay Davidson Ryan Wilson Nick Landis Zach Panek



American Cancer Society



61 Todd Mariani Buzzy Papalia Brian Cionni Michael Pauline



Help Network



61 Bob Bernat Pete Bernat Kane Durkin Pete Bernat



Barry Dyngles BBQ



61 Bob Brooks Danny Brooks Frank Lucarell Chris Jennings



Ursuline High School Golf



61 Anthony DeAngelo Felicia Ciotola Drevna Bob Ciotola Maxx Guerrieri



Yellow Brick Place Cancer Wellness Center



61 Ellen Tressel Mike Peterson Mike Sherman Emily Dixon



Salem Regional Medical Center



61 Frank Tuscano Jim Lessick Joe Valentini Matt Prologo



Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley



62 Gary Trybus Gary Trybus II Vince Gentile Bob Seiple



Youngstown State University



62 Bobby Jonda Britney Jonda Jenna Vivo Brian Terlesky



AZZ Memorial Golf Outing



63 Bill Yurchyk Dave Kiraly Rich Kurth John Palmer



Youngstown Air Reserve



63 Cody Holecko Josh Toot Charles Laverty John Messenger

AIA Architects Society



64 Larry Tusinac Ken Mills Nick Cochran Brian Banfield



Leetonia Sons of America Post 131



64 Jim Fulk Chad Ogle David Jones Shawn Reed



Applewood Swim Club



64 Reid Lamport Sr. Doug Aebischer Wes Wagner Brad Meshula



Valley Christian