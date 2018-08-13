11 children, 6 adults injured in three-vehicle crash
CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Cleveland say 17 people, including 11 children, have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon. Cleveland police say several people were ejected from vehicles.
Officials say all the children were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and MetroHealth in stable condition.
A 33-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition. The other injured adults were taken to area hospitals.
No further details have been released. An investigation continues.
