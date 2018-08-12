ELKTON

Steven Merlak, warden of Elkton’s Federal Correctional Institution, will retire Aug. 31 after 30 years of government service.

Merlak’s career began in 1991 at the Phoenix Community Corrections Office. He then transferred to FCI Marianna in Florida in 1992 as a social-science research analyst.

Merlak also held positions of increasing responsibility, including case manager in September 1992 at the Long Beach Community Corrections Office and at FCI in Pekin, Ill. in 1994. In 1996, he was promoted to case management coordinator at the Taft Correctional Institution in California and then to unit manager at FCI in Victorville, Calif., in 1999 and USP Victorville in 2005.

Merlak was promoted to executive assistant/camp administrator at FCI in Loretto, Pa. in 2009 and then to associate warden at FCI in Phoenix, Ariz. in 2012. Merlak transferred to FCI Otisville, N.Y., as associate warden in 2014 before assuming the position of warden at FCI Elkton in January 2016.

Since his arrival, Merlak has established strong ties to the local community. He is a member of the local American Legion Post 290, Columbiana Youth Baseball Association and the Cleveland Federal Executive Board. He also has initiated several community-service projects.

Merlak will remain in the area with his wife, Connie, and their two sons, ages 11 and 16, so they can finish school in the Columbiana Exempted Village School District.