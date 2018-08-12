Train enthusiast becomes author

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Lou Palumbo of New Castle is the author of “Back in the Day-Growing Up in the Fifties: I Still Haven’t Met a Train I Didn’t Like.” The book shares the enjoyment of trains and how those interests change to cars and girls, and as grown men, back to trains. Palumbo is a writer in the world of toy train collecting and shares with readers not only his passions of the past, but his continued commitment to his own collecting and helping others with theirs as well.

The cost of the book is $12.99. Signed copies are available at The Underground Railroad Shoppe, 1906 Wilmington Ave., New Castle, and unsigned copies are available for purchase on Amazon.

Staff reports