METRO DIGEST || The Wall events start Thursday

The Wall events

WARREN

The Wall, a scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is coming to Packard Park, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, from Thursday through next Sunday.

An opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Thursday with a welcome home dedication and a C-130 Hercules flyover by the 910th Airlift Wing. U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to any living U.S. veteran in attendance who served on active duty in the Armed Forces, regardless of location, from Nov. 1, 1955 through April 30, 1975.

At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be Women on the Wall and Purple Heart events.

A closing ceremony will be at noon next Sunday, with the laying of the roses and recognition of POW/MIA and Gold Star families.

Trumbull roadwork

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be working on two Trumbull County roads this week.

Beginning Monday, state Route 305 in Champion, between state Route 45 and Shaffer Road, will be closed until Wednesday for a culvert replacement. The detour is Route 45 to state Route 5/state Route 82 to state Route 5 to Route 305.

Beginning Wednesday, state Route 534 in Braceville and Southington townships between Route 82 and state Route 305 will have various daily lane restrictions for spot-paving repairs through Friday.

Roadwork closing

SOUTHINGTON

Herr Fieldhouse Road between Barclay Messerly and Leiby Osborne roads will be closed for culvert replacement, effective Thursday through Aug. 31, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The recommended detour route is north on Barclay Messerly, west on Helsley Fusselman Road and south on Leiby Osborne Road.

Voting demo

MERCER, PA.

A fourth public voting equipment demonstration day for Mercer County residents is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the courthouse assembly room with Texas-based Hart InterCivic displaying its equipment. Mercer County is beginning preliminary work on identifying a new voting system that it must purchase and deploy no later than April 2020 due to a recent state directive.