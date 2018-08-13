OVI checkpoint planned in Mahoning Valley this week
Staff report
LISBON
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning an operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs checkpoint this week to deter and intercept impaired driers.
The county where the checkpoint will occur will be announced the day before the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
Troopers urged persons who plan to consume alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements so that another life not be lost because of drivers getting behind the wheel impaired.
