ODOT | Road work

Traffic advisories from the Ohio Department of Transportation for Mahoning County.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP

For state Routes 164 and 626 and Interstate 680:

Beginning Monday, state Route 164 northbound will be closed between the southern leg of state Route 626 and Middletown Road through late September for roundabout construction. The detour will be state Route 7 northbound to U.S. Route 224 eastbound to Interstate 680 southbound.

The northern section of state Route 626 is closed through Aug. 13 for the roundabout construction project. The detour is state Route 164 to state Route 7 to state Route 626.

Interstate 680 under Route 164 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction through late October for interchange construction.

Route 164 from I-680 to just south of Interstate 76/Ohio Turnpike has various daily lane restrictions for drainage repairs and roadway widening. This work is part of an $11.6 million project to construct a new interchange at I-680 and Route 164. This project also includes widening of Route 164 between I-680 and I-76/Ohio Turnpike and the construction of a roundabout at routes 164 and 626 northern junction. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by November 2019.

For I-680 in Youngstown

Through Monday evening, I-680 northbound between U.S. Route 62 and Edwards Street is closed for bridge repairs. The detour is I-680 to U.S. 62 to U.S. 422 to state Route 193 to I-680. This $9.7 million project to make repairs to 12 bridges along I-680 between state Route 711 to just south of U.S. 224 is scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

Also, beginning Aug. 20 until mid-October, the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 southbound will be closed for repairs. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to Glenwood Avenue to High Street.

From Monday through Friday, the ramp from I-680 southbound to northbound Market Street/Himrod Avenue will be closed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for drainage repairs and brush removal. The detour will be I-680 southbound to South Avenue.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m. until Aug. 20 at 6 a.m., the following ramps and lane closures will be in place:

I-680 southbound will be reduced to one lane between state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) and Market Street. The ramp from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 southbound will be closed. The detour will be Fifth Avenue to U.S. Route 422 east to U.S. Route 62 west.

The ramp from High Street to I-680 southbound will be closed. The detour will be Edwards Street to Mahoning Avenue to Fifth Avenue to Route 422 east to Route 62 west.

The ramp from Oakwood Avenue to I-680 southbound will be closed. The detour will be Steel Street to Mahoning Avenue to Fifth Avenue to Route 422 east to Route 62 west.

The ramp from Sillman Street to I-680 southbound will be closed. The detour will be Steel Street to Mahoning Avenue to Fifth Avenue to Route 422 east to Route 62 west.