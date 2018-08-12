Man fatally shot by officers after killing his wife, police say


August 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Man fatally shot by officers after killing his wife, police say

Associated Press

AKRON

Police in the northeast Ohio city of Akron say officers have shot and killed a 49-year-old man who hours earlier fatally shot his wife.

It was the second police shooting in Akron in less than 24 hours. A 30-year-old man was hospitalized earlier after being shot by officers Friday evening after being ordered to drop a handgun.

The 49-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, died at a hospital around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

