Lattes & Legislator’s

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, of Marietta R-6th, will be the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce’s featured legislator at its Lattes and Legislator’s event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Eastern Gateway Community College in downtown Youngstown.

Tickets are $10 for both Chamber members and nonmembers.

The event is sponsored by MS Consultants, 717 Credit Union and Eastern Gateway Community College.

Chamber event

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Laws of Leadership series between this month and November.

Speakers include James Dignan, the Regional Chamber president and CEO; Regina Mitchell, co-owner and CEO of Hope Village Outpatient Recovery Services; Michael Ross, founder and president of the Maintstream Leadership Network; and Dena DeLuco, the owner of The Evolving Door.

The first session will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Holiday Inn in Boardman.

The event is $25 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers. Those who sign up for all four sessions at once will receive a discount, $80 for members and $140 for prospective members.

The event is sponsored by Victory Christian Center.

Kroger mulls sale of Turkey Hill business unit

CINCINNATI

Kroger says it is exploring the possible sale of a business unit that produces ice cream and beverages.

The Cincinnati-based company says it has hired Goldman Sachs to evaluate a “potential sale” of the Turkey Hill business unit, which employs almost 800 people. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Turkey Hill produces a variety of ice creams, milk and fruit drinks at its facility in Conestoga, Pa.

The Kroger Co. owns 38 food manufacturing plants – including 19 dairies – which produce the supermarket company’s portfolio of house brands.

The potential divestiture comes after Kroger announced last year that it planned to sell off its convenience store business.

Kroger Manufacturing official Erin Sharp says Turkey Hill’s products “have the potential for greater growth outside of our company.”

Ford celebrates production of 10 million Mustangs

FLAT ROCK, Mich.

Ford Motor Co. marked production of the 10 millionth Mustang with celebrations last week at the automaker’s headquarters and at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the iconic sports car is made.

A parade of Mustangs from 1964 to the present day rolled into the parking lot at the Dearborn headquarters before making the 30-minute drive – complete with police escort – to the Flat Rock complex. There, the cars were organized into a configuration that spelled out “10,000,000.” The commas were represented by the first Mustang produced and the 10 millionth, a 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible.

Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the past 50 years in the U.S. and the world’s top-selling sports car for three years in a row, according to company analyses.

During its 54-year production history, the Mustang was built in San Jose, California, and Metuchen, N.J., as well as at the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn. These days, Flat Rock is the home of the Mustang.

Staff/wire reports