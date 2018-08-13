Group protests sale of Confederate flag at NE Ohio county fair
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, Ohio
A coalition opposed to the sale of Confederate flags at a county fair in northeast Ohio has posted billboards objecting to those sales.
Jeanine Donaldson, executive director of the Elyria and Lorain YWCAs, said the Fair-minded Coalition of Lorain County has posted three billboards in Lorain County with funding from the Lorain YWCA, The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reported.
The billboards include the phrase: “Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Keep Your Pledge! SAY NO to the Confederate Flag at the Lorain County Fair.” They also show an image of the American flag.
Donaldson said the Fair-minded Coalition was formed in 2016 under the YWCA’s social justice umbrella which addresses the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
“Once the Ohio State Fair banned the sale of the flags in 2015, we thought other counties would do likewise,” Donaldson said. “It seemed like a no-brainer.”
Lorain County Fair president Ron Pickworth said every organization can make its own decision about the flag sales.
He said he believes people should have the right to buy Confederate flags and that those sales will be allowed at this year’s fair, which will start Aug. 20.
“It’s part of freedom of speech to let it continue to be sold,” he said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2018 midnight
NORTHEAST OHIO Billboards oppose sales of Confederate flags at county fair
- March 11, 2018 midnight
Republic Steel plans restart of plant, bringing back 1K jobs
- August 12, 2017 midnight
Southern nationalists again crying ‘secede’
- March 8, 2018 11:07 a.m.
Warren and Youngstown YWCAs to merge
- March 3, 2018 6:10 p.m.
Oberlin College’s attorneys seek venue change for slander lawsuit
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.