Greatest Week in the Valley begins hosted by Covelli Enterprises

Monday starts what we have affectionately called The Greatest Week in the Valley. Awesome golf, music, football and schooling converge over 10 or so days, and it is capped by The Panerathon on Aug. 26. Here is the golf portion of fun ahead. Player registration is still open for some events.

COORS LIGHT GREATEST SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP

• Monday, Aug. 13 — The Lake Club, 1 p.m. tee

GREATEST LADIES 2-PERSON CHAMPIONSHIP

• Wednesday, Aug. 15 — Trumbull Country Club, 9 a.m. tee

PANERA GREATEST LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP

• Thursday, Aug. 16 — Tippecanoe Country Club, 6 p.m.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANK GREATEST 2018 ADULTS

• Friday, Aug. 17 — Mill Creek Golf Course, 8 a.m. tee times

• Saturday, Aug. 18 — Youngstown Country Club, Tippecanoe Country Club, Avalon Lakes (approximate start: 10:30 a.m.); Oak Tree (2 p.m.)

• Sunday, Aug. 19 — The Lake Club Championships, 9 a.m. tee times

All events are open to the public. Visit www.vindy.com/golf for more info, to sign up and results