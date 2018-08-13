Fights prompt early end to Warren Italian fest
Staff report
WARREN
Police from several area departments were called to assist the Warren Police Department to help subdue people who were fighting in the downtown area late Sunday about an hour before the Italian-American Festival was due to close at 11 p.m.
According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, calls about the disturbance began coming into the center a few minutes after 10 p.m. According to reports, the festival was closed early.
It is not known if anyone was seriously injured and how many, if any, were arrested. Police units from Howland Township, Warren Township and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Warren police in controlling the disturbance.
It was not immediately clear how many people were involved or what caused the fight.
