COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

columbiana county

divorces asked

Kimberly Stewart, 981 May Road, East Liverpool, v. Christophr Stewart, 14680 E. Liverpool Road, East Liverpool.

Maurice Moman, 182 Carbon Hill Road, East Palestine, v. Bobbi Moman, 319 10th St., Wellsville.

divorces granted

Sasha Love v. Chad Love.

Miranda Little v. Justin Little.

Lisa Smith v. Brian Smith.

docket

Ally Bank v. Jarrod Craft, judgment for plaintiff.

City of East Palestine v. Cory White et al, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA v. Kathryn M. Guerrero et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David C. Mitchell et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Debra A. Fabrizio-Griggs et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Scott T. Wisor et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Sherri M. Bell et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Eric J. Walters et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Timothy R. Shahan et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Steven D. Tsapos et al, foreclosure.

K Kern Painting LLC v. Moosally Construction Inc., default.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Adam Grewell, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mary T. Barnes, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James M. Kovac Jr., default.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Amanda R. Busseno, default.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dawn M. Vandergriff et al, dismissed.

John Billy v. Warren City Schools et al, dismissed.

Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. Eric L. Krepps Sr. et al, dismissed.

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Juan Cruz-Valdez et al, dismissed.

Ian V. Gordon v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charles E. Proctor IV et al, dismissed.

Vera Felton v. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, dismissed.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley Inc. v. Hartman Joshua 1:8 LLC et al, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Rachel Thomas, dismissed.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles v. Paul Knepper et al, dismissed.

Sandy McTheny v. Dylan McTheny, dismissed.

John Mihalcin v. Kelly Mihalcin, dismissed.

State v. Timothy J. Lambert, sentenced.

Edwin J. Hoerig et al v. Richard Kolovich et al, settled.

Robynn Morris v. Symantha N. Manda et al, settled.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jim S. Pozega et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Pamela A. Lewis et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Brian L. Basilon and Christen R. Basilon.

Bruce E. Gray and Terri L. Gray.

Andrew Dipaolo and Andrea Dipaolo.

Jason R. Knepp and Carolyn Y. Knepp.

Tammy Hanks and Todd D. Hanks.

Dawn Fishel and William C. Allen.

Marcus J. Weisbarth and Micah D. Weisbarth.

Brian P. Jordan and Jennifer T. Jordan.

Angelia Roy and Christopher Roy.

Kenya Mandeldove-Sadler and Carl Sadler Jr.

Christopher E. Bachelder and Jennifer L. Bachelder.

Andy Miller and Kayla Miller.

Patricia A. Hunter and Robert J. Hunter Jr.

Troy Whipple and Kathirene Whipple.

Anita L. Kramer and Jeffery M. Kramer.

Thomas R. Hull and Melissa A. Hull.

Divorces granted

Maria Placanica v. Antonio F. Placanica.

Tanya Carpenter-Fuller v. Derek A. Fuller.

Domestic cases dismissed

Kimberly J. Cline v. Jerome J. Morgan.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Rosalyn Helms v. Abigail Rivera, order of magistrate.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Terry A. Jacobs v. Brittney Hill, dismissed.

Renee Smith v. Joseph Austin, order of magistrate.

State v. Cheryl Kline, sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Carosella, sentenced.

State v. Jordan A. Poole, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jeremiah E. Vinion, pleads guilty; sentenced.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Michale N. Hoey, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association et al v. Nathan C. Boyd et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ronald Haus et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Matthias S. Loyer et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Gary L. Thomas et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Jason Emerine et al v. Laura Patterson et al, order of magistrate.

Karen K. Hoopes v. Priscilla A. Caron et al, order of magistrate.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Markie Scott et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Alice Conaway v. Dianne Fry et al, order of magistrate.

Ally Bank v. Jerry A. Carter, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Simco Management v. Wilhelmina N. Djoleto, order of magistrate.

SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2010 C v. Zacha A. Medina, dismissed.

Paul M. Kish v. Alberta Allen et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. David E. Vasilchek, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Mark Fontanarosa v. Kelly Connors, order of magistrate.

Catherine W. Jones v. Charles L. Bigby et al, settled.

US Bank National Association v. Alice I. Holcomb et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Patricia J. Hoban, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Rocky Nicoloff v. Jaylon A. Sanders et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Lynn A. Handschin et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Gretchen Garza, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dual C. Harding, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William Harris et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. RWRW Holding LLC et al, order of magistrate.

David M. Carnahan v. Daniel Green, order of magistrate.

Erick Lagroux v. Michael A. Rubesich, dismissed.

Ilmir Stefanides v. Michael A. Rubesich, dismissed.

Laura Buckley v. Brandon Scott, order of magistrate.

Laura Buckley v. Aaron Smith-Strader, order of magistrate.

Jasmyn Fornore v. Ashley R. Dothard, order of magistrate.

Marquett Boone v. Michael A. Williams, dismissed.

Sandra Young v. Miranda L. Ohl, order of magistrate.

Sharell Williams v. Demetrius D. Ward, order of magistrate.

State v. Deondray Robinson, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Amanda E. Thacker et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Larry W. Parker et al, judgment entered.

Mitchel Maloney et al v. Patricia Vandyke et al, judgment entered; dismissed.

Alex Izquierdo v. Joan Yanchick et al, dismissed.

Kirit Shah v. Brilliant Properties Maintenance et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Dean F. Dettmer et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alfonzo Hackett et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mattie L. Thacker et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Marilyn Vuletich et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Veronica Wesley et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cleveland G. Hightower et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert B. Ostavitz et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Antonio Garcia et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Spouse of Curtis E. Speare et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Floyd K. Sims et al, foreclosure; judgment entered/

Home Savings Bank v. Dale R. Stratton et al, judgment entered.

Gloria Griffin v. Carlos E. Padilla, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Laurena Shaw et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mohammad A. Kuraan et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

PNC Bank National Association v. Gerald M. Granger et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Andy Varga et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Nicholas Fusco, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Chad M. Brown et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Andrew Labedz et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Marie Cowart et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Willie Ervin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. US Cement Co., foreclosure; judgment entered.

Carl W. Flitcraft Jr. et al v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maria D. Gonzalez et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Camelback IX LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. BTN Acceptance LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Derek W. Pasqual et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Mark Rodriguez v. Nathaniel Lopez, dismissed.

State v. Lora Bishop, dismissed.

State v. David J. Coates, 18 months community control to APA.

State v. T. Rodney L. Ollie, sentenced.

State v. Michael Deblasio, pleads guilty.

State v. Shikela Rozier, pleads guilty.

State v. William Brown, sentenced.

State v. Claude Westfall, sentenced.

State v. Jason M. Krzyzewski, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or child victim offender.

State v. Nathaniel Saunders, pleads guilty.

State v. Kiernan J. Kiske, pleads guilty.

State v. David Dewitt, sentenced.

State v. Rebecca L. Bloomberg, pleads guilty.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, settled and dismissed.

Jenna Kohut v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Hersh Exterminating Services Inc. v. Justin Eaves et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer A. Kerr v. James P. Grymberg et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Lacusky et al v. Windyannette Cruz-Miller et al, order of magistrate.

Leslie Pelletier v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

Jose I. Fontanez v. John Petrilla et al, order of magistrate.

Donald Komara v. Ford Motor Co., settled and dismissed.

Linda J. Burnside v. Erica K. Miner et al, settled and dismissed.

Condominiums at Indian Creek Association Inc. v. Andrew J. Beistel et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keisha Burkes et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. New Spirit Realty Corp. et al, order of magistrate; foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kirk M. Shadi et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Estate of Loretta Perkins v. Todd W. Perkins, order of magistrate.

Dominic J. Ciarniello et al v. David A. Fungi et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark E. Dean Sr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

AAA Customes LLC v. Jonathan O’Connor et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Christian Peralta et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Herold Day-Hunt, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Elliott Wolf et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Karen L. Stickle v. Lowes Home Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Josephine G. Lindsey, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles P. Thompson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patricia L. Stewart et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Jamie L. Monico, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David G. Day et al, foreclosure.

Lois J. Jones v. Jacqueline N. Baglama et al, order of magistrate.

Stephen P. Whetstone v. Matthew L. Shellenberger, order of magistrate.

Elaine L. Morrison v. Mara C. Humphries et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Austin Erhardt, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Home Opportunity LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Karl Burch et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Carrie A. Eckert v. Ollies Bargain Outlet Inc., order of magistrate.

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Willie A. Ransome, order of magistrate.

Sandra Strickland v. Robert A. Thomas et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Cronenwett et al v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Laura Buckley v. Aaron Smith-Strader, order of magistrate.

Katherine M. Bentley v. William Malone, order of magistrate.

Melody Allen v. Michael Gibson Sr., order of magistrate.

Lori Doud v. Betty J. Schlatter, dismissed.

Michelle Doud v. Betty J. Schlatter, dismissed.

State v. Eric Moore Jr., sentenced.

State v. David M. Comstock, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael Ghiates, sentenced.

State v. Taylor N. Brenner, pleads guilty.

State v. Tyler D. Yoho, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Dante Mason, sentenced.

State v. Alyssa Dimuzio, judgment entered.

State v. Edward R. Mills, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael R. Baird, pleads guilty.

State v. Edward R. Mills, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Althea A. Lowry et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Estate of Despena Dickson et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ralph C. Reid et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Brenda L. Nasser et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bryan Harris et al, foreclosure.

Karen K. Hoopes v. Priscilla A. Caron et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Delahoz v. John T. Trafficante, dismissed.

Hunters Run Condominium Association v. Dina M. Sunderlin et al, order of magistrate.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Thomas I. Sikora et al, dismissed.

Keybank National Association v. Kevin M. Saunders et al, order of magistrate.

Savannah A. Snyder et al v. Wendy’s Co. et al, order of magistrate.

George Ross v. Jason M. McBride, order of magistrate.

Rosiland Smith v. Angelica M. Bryant, order of magistrate.

Kelly J. Goricki v. Paul J. Driscoll, order of magistrate.

Ashley Turney v. Pearl Price, dismissed.

Jaleesa Crafter v. Traice Gilmore, order of magistrate.

Colette Alvarado v. Jayshawn Davis, dismissed.

Rayshownda Clark v. Andrea Perry, order of magistrate.

Lisa Delsignore v. Audrey McKnight, order of magistrate.

Tyler Howell v. Tiara Berger, order of magistrate.

State v. Aaron Jones, judgment entered.

State v. Lexter Williams, judgment entered.

State v. Aubrey F. Toney, judgment entered.

State v. Kevin Wright, judgment entered.

State v. Naquel Gadson, judgment entered.

State v. Tara Meta, judgment entered.

State v. Elijah J. Lashley Sr., judgment entered.

State v. Carlton Council, judgment entered.

State v. Keith L. Black, judgment entered.

State v. Joseph J. Reinthaler Jr., judgment entered.

State v. Destaney Phillips, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Amanda Gerlach, sentenced.

State v. Robert Moon, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Michael J. Cole, sentenced.

State v. Todd Crouser, judgment entered.

State v. David P. Rowbotham, sentenced.

State v. Leartis Day, sentenced.

State v. Sarah E. Drye, must enter and complete in house program at Meridian Services.

State v. Eboni Banks, pleads guilty; judgment entered.

State v. Destaney Phillips, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joshua L. Keenan, judgment entered.

State v. Henry Russell Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Breazia Smith, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael J. Cole, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Elizabeth Banks et al v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Sherri L. Lawrence et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Colleen M. Caracozza v. Alec Jerina et al, settled and dismissed.

Melissa S. Manypenny et al v. Dominique E. Goodin, settled and dismissed.

James B. Nutter and Co. v. Unknown Successor Trustee of Shirley A. Rodway et al, confirmation of sale and distribution.

Pamela Penvose et al v. Sharon Epps, dismissed.

Karen Sams v. Gage Schlagel et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Angela M. Housteau et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Brownsville Enterprises LTD v. Armada Fortress Inc. et al, judgment entered.

Erika A. Weigand et al v. Destiney M. Smith et al, settled and dismissed.

American Express Bank v. Albert Marwood, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Louis Saulsberry et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Surviving Spouse of Jesse L. Myers et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David A. Jorge Jr. et al, dismissed.

Cataldo Burrelli Jr. v. Jessica Noble et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Canus Investments Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. William O. Flowers Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Bridget C. Keevey et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joanna E. Parker et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Henry A. Bergiez et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donna L. Casey et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Terri L. Altierowetherill, default judgment.

Shelby Blakeman Jr. v. Steven Spargo, order of magistrate.

Rechelle L. Terry et al v. James Geidner et al, order of magistrate.

Stephen P. Whetstone v. Matthew L. Shellenberger, order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Kelly L. Price et al, order of magistrate.

Hillbrook Apartments Association LLC v. Board of Education of Austintown Local School District et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Kenneth A. Stinson et al, dismissed.

Aubrey Soker v. Jovan Vuckovic, dismissed.

Dianetta Butler v. Tammy Sadler, dismissed.

Dianetta Butler v. Mardeshia Sadler, dismissed.

Dianetta Butler v. Savannah Walker, dismissed.

Melissa C. Jones v. Frankie M. Madison Sr., dismissed.

Sarah J. Dietz v. William E. Fox, dismissed.

Walter Perez v. Wesley L. Rieth Sr., order of magistrate.

Lisa Morales v. Edward Figueroa-Santana, order of magistrate.

Lisa Morales v. Victoria Jones, order of magistrate.

Wanda D. Lambert v. Nicole R. Lambert, order of magistrate.

Wanda D. Lambert v. Matthew Chapman, order of magistrate.

Mark L. Cook v. Gene Apgar, order of magistrate.

State v. Tyrell Rodgers, pleads guilty.

Samuel D. Pipino et al v. Forrest A. Norman Esquire et al, order of magistrate.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile M.B.A. MD et al, order of magistrate.

Tony Stephens et al v. Keith P. McColpin et al, settled and dismissed.

Francisco A. Mateo MD Inc. et al v. Nicholas G. Proia MD et al, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Maureen v. McCarty et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Orlando C. May et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Donald Komara v. Ford Motor Co., settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Shauntelle Lett et al, order of magistrate.

Sherry Martin et al v. Edward A. Fenskie et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Jerry Toney, order of magistrate.

US Asset Management v. Anastasia Sirilla, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Progresive Direct Insurance Co. v. Lola Richey, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Richard T. Pugh II v. Michael A. Kern et al, order of magistrate.

Carrie A. Eckert v. Ollies Bargain Outlet Inc., order of magistrate.

Shalla Furquan v. Jamelaa Chatman, order of magistrate.

Antoinette Douglas v. Jamela Chatman, order of magistrate.

Thomas Antonucci v. Gerald Arron, order of magistrate.

Michelle Clarett v. Ronald J. Bilas, order of magistrate.

State v. Christopher Seals, pleads guilty.

State v. Jordan Kennedy, dismissed.

State v. Jordan Kennedy, sentenced.

State v. James Kennedy Jr., sentenced.

State v. Jamalia Abrams, pleads guilty.

State v. Donald J. Wilson, pleads guilty.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC v. Taressa Trolio et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Luis Garcia et al v. Kenneth R. North et al, settled and dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert Brooks et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert M. Pavlik et al, confirmation of sale.

Linda J. Cramer v. Accessible Home Services Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rose E. Davis et al, confirmation of sale.

Home Savings bank v. Zachary E. Wolfe et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Johnny Elie et al, foreclosure.

Liberty USA Inc. v. MCDXXV LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Hank W. Joy, order of magistrate.

Seniqua L. Mann v. Wayne Thigpen, order of magistrate.

Prodrivers v. 44444 LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Janet L. Fair v. Christine M. Spielvogel et al, order of amgistrate.

Estate of Loretta Perkins v. Todd W. Perkins, order of magistrate.

Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Andrew J. Kielbasa et al, foreclosure.

Mohamad Soueidan v. Richard G. Ornelas, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rose A. Chaney, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Matthew Lucas v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

Thomas Glunt Sr. v. Pepsi Beverages Corp. et al, settled and dismissed.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Judith A. Sander et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Thomas I. Sikora et al, dismissed.

Rose Richardson et al v. Joseph E. Dolan III et al, order of magistrate.

Troy Smith v. Patt Richey, dismissed.

Cynthia R. O’Neal v. Juan Oquendo, dismissed.

Cameron Blackshear v. Sam Daviduk, dismissed.

Lenny M. Carkido v. Gerald F. DeAngelis, dismissed.

Charles Hornyak v. Darlinda Milakovich-Hornyak, dismissed.

Charles Hornyak v. Justin Milakovich, dismissed.

Heather M. Ohl v. Gerald F. DeAngelis, dismissed.

Elisa M. Hernandez v. Patt Richey, dismissed.

Antoinette Y. Patton v. Aaron McGuirem order of magistrate.

Brad McElroy v. Robert Mistovich, dismissed.

Dennis G. Peebles v. John A. Cochrane, dismissed.

State v. Melvin Vaughn, community control for 3 years through APA.

State v. Ralph M. Goad, judgment entered.

State v. Marchello Stokes, community control continued; must complete in house program at Neil Kennedy.

State v. Christopher M. Seals, pleads guilty.

State v. Percy Phillips, sentenced.

State v. Percy Phillips, sentenced.

State v. Jermaine A. Willis, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Nathaniel Saunders, judgment entered.

State v. Deon Johnson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Leroy R. Freeman III, judgment entered.

First Place Bank v. Kenneth H. Bone et al, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Debra E. Slagle et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Martha A. Dermer v. Corecivic of Tennessee LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Cecilia Kindinis et al, order of magistrate.

Christina Baluch v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, order of magistrate.

Helen Enders v. Dillan Well Drilling Inc., order of magistrate.

Caren Fontanarosa et al v. Robert D. Garrett Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, order of magistrate.

David Wilhelm v. Douglas M. Toot et al, order of magistrate.

Lee Hively v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., order of magistrate.

Audrey E. McKnight v. Lisa A. DelSignore, order of magistrate.

Susan Hreen v. Steven Hreen, order of magistrate.

Eric Clausen v. Elizabeth Clausen, order of magistrate.

State v. Daniel Allmon, sentenced.

State v. Benjamin B. Chaibi, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Johanan Pandone, sentenced.

State v. David J. Bebbs Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Johanan Pandone, sentenced.

State v. Marvin Reese, pleads guilty.

State v. Johanan Pandone, sentenced.

State v. Marchello Stokes, must complete in house program at Neil Kennedy.

State v. Miranda Sprague, sentenced; must enter and complete program at First Step Recovery.

State v. Craig Wilfong, must complete in house program at CCA.

State v. Ikeia Hasley, must enter and complete program at CCA.

State v. Jahlik M. Donovan, pleads guilty.

State v. Donovan P. McGeary, pleads guilty.

State v. Sharaysia S. Bunch, must enter and successfully complete in patient program at CCA.

State v. Laronnie Franklin, sentenced.

State v. Alyssa Dimuzio, pleads guilty.

State v. Lamar P. Reed, pleads guilty.

State v. Arthur Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Claxton Lebron, pleads guilty.

State v. Mark D. Zimmerman Jr., dismissed.

State v. James R. Smith, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Michael Vasvari, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Howell, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Elizabeth Durick, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Karel Cubick et al, order of magistrate.