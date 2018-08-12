Chamber’s Salute to Business event is Aug. 30

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce will feature Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Administration, as a keynote speaker during its Salute to Business luncheon and award ceremony from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Aug. 30 at Mr. Anthony’s on South Avenue.

In addition to McMahon, Bo Pelini, Youngstown State University head football coach, will give an update on the state of YSU football and representatives from the Canfield Fair will kick off the event.

The chamber will also recognize these individuals with awards:

Business Advocate of the Year: Rob Gorham, executive director, America Makes.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Charles T. George, CEO, HAPCO.

Nonprofit Professional of the Year: Penny Wells, executive director, Sojourn to the Past.

Small Business Person of the Year: Tyler Harden, president, Exospec.

Business Professional of the Year: Ryan Behenna, vice president of operations, melt and mill operations, Arconic Engineered Structures.

The event is sponsored by PNC Bank. Tickets are $30 for chamber members; $40 for nonmembers.